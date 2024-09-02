Podolyak disclosed the details of negotiations with the United States regarding strikes by American weapons on the Russian Federation
Podolyak disclosed the details of negotiations with the United States regarding strikes by American weapons on the Russian Federation

Mikhail Podolyak
Source:  Channel 24

According to Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, Ukraine is working on obtaining permission from the United States to use American weapons to strike strategic targets on the territory of the Russian Federation.

  • Ukraine is seeking permission from the USA to use American weapons for strategic strikes on the Russian Federation to pressure the aggressor country.
  • The legality of strikes on enemy infrastructure is being discussed as a parity response in the context of defensive warfare.
  • The systematic destruction of Russian energy infrastructure is seen as a key factor in forcing Russia to reconsider its aggressive actions in the conflict with Ukraine.
  • Economic coercion through targeted strikes on energy facilities is considered a crucial tactic to compel Russia to agree to certain agreements.
  • Mykhailo Podolyak emphasizes the importance of transparency in negotiations to ensure continued assistance and support from the United States in using their weapons effectively.

What is known about the negotiations between Ukraine and the USA regarding the permission to strike the Russian Federation with American weapons

It is noted that during the visit to the USA, the head of the OP Andriy Yermak and the head of the Ministry of Defense Rustem Umyerov handed over to American high-ranking officials a list of targets on the territory of the Russian Federation to be hit by American long-range ATACMS missiles.

So far, the USA has not changed its position regarding the use of these weapons for strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation.

In any case, the negotiations, especially with the key partners that provide the most weapons, will be positive. They will make it possible to take another half step — a step closer to the implementation of the key idea — the task of strikes on the territory of Russia. This is a legal right of Ukraine, Podolyak noted.

According to him, Ukraine cannot cooperate with partners in conditions of lack of transparency, because this endangers further assistance and support, in particular, from the United States.

Podolyak announced the negotiations between Ukraine and the United States regarding the use of American weapons for attacks on the Russian Federation
Mykhailo Podolyak

We must openly say what and how we will do and for what we will use their weapons. This is already a matter of internal electoral sentiments — so that the United States itself understands how its weapons will be used and why it is necessary to grant permission to damage Russian infrastructure at a deep distance, — explains Podolyak.

The adviser to the head of the OP added that Ukraine is improving the protection of its own information at various levels so that it does not get to Russia.

In particular, we are also talking about the list of targets on the territory of the Russian Federation for strikes by Western long-range weapons.

I do not think that our partners are interested in transferring anything to Russia. This is, to put it mildly, because today Russia is perceived differently — as a country without brakes, which is flying into the abyss. Of course, they do not need to be helped, Podolyak noted.

Ukraine wants to force the Russian Federation to realize the consequences of the war

All actions of Russia are illegal, because it is an act of aggression. Ukraine's actions are legal, because we are waging a defensive war. Therefore, the destruction of the enemy's infrastructure is absolutely legal. This is a parity answer, — explains Podolyak.

He noted that permission to use Western long-range weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation will give systematicity to Ukraine's attacks on enemy targets.

In particular, Podolyak noted that only the systematic destruction of the energy infrastructure of the aggressor country will make it feel the consequences of the unleashed criminal war.

Russians do not understand anything other than coercion. If they know that Ukraine has enough tools to reset their entire energy structure, then they will say that they are ready not to attack Ukraine's energy sector, — the adviser of the head of the OP is convinced.

Podolyak emphasized that Russia should suffer greater losses than Ukraine, which is possible if it obtains a greater number of tools for strikes at any range.

Then there are the instruments of economic coercion. If certain objects are destroyed, the Russians will lose the opportunity to earn money. Therefore, any strikes will force Russia to realize that it is necessary to agree to certain agreements, or there will be no way out. There will definitely be retaliatory strikes. And they will become even more tangible than what Russia is doing, — emphasizes the OP representative.

Ukraine
