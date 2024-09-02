According to Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, Ukraine is working on obtaining permission from the United States to use American weapons to strike strategic targets on the territory of the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- Ukraine is seeking permission from the USA to use American weapons for strategic strikes on the Russian Federation to pressure the aggressor country.
- The legality of strikes on enemy infrastructure is being discussed as a parity response in the context of defensive warfare.
- The systematic destruction of Russian energy infrastructure is seen as a key factor in forcing Russia to reconsider its aggressive actions in the conflict with Ukraine.
- Economic coercion through targeted strikes on energy facilities is considered a crucial tactic to compel Russia to agree to certain agreements.
- Mykhailo Podolyak emphasizes the importance of transparency in negotiations to ensure continued assistance and support from the United States in using their weapons effectively.
What is known about the negotiations between Ukraine and the USA regarding the permission to strike the Russian Federation with American weapons
It is noted that during the visit to the USA, the head of the OP Andriy Yermak and the head of the Ministry of Defense Rustem Umyerov handed over to American high-ranking officials a list of targets on the territory of the Russian Federation to be hit by American long-range ATACMS missiles.
So far, the USA has not changed its position regarding the use of these weapons for strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation.
According to him, Ukraine cannot cooperate with partners in conditions of lack of transparency, because this endangers further assistance and support, in particular, from the United States.
The adviser to the head of the OP added that Ukraine is improving the protection of its own information at various levels so that it does not get to Russia.
In particular, we are also talking about the list of targets on the territory of the Russian Federation for strikes by Western long-range weapons.
Ukraine wants to force the Russian Federation to realize the consequences of the war
All actions of Russia are illegal, because it is an act of aggression. Ukraine's actions are legal, because we are waging a defensive war. Therefore, the destruction of the enemy's infrastructure is absolutely legal. This is a parity answer, — explains Podolyak.
He noted that permission to use Western long-range weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation will give systematicity to Ukraine's attacks on enemy targets.
In particular, Podolyak noted that only the systematic destruction of the energy infrastructure of the aggressor country will make it feel the consequences of the unleashed criminal war.
Podolyak emphasized that Russia should suffer greater losses than Ukraine, which is possible if it obtains a greater number of tools for strikes at any range.
