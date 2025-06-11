Poland has agreed with Ukraine on exhumation work in Lviv

Ukraine has officially granted Poland permission to conduct exhumation work on the remains of Polish servicemen buried in the former village of Zboisk, the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications said in a statement.

What is known about the agreement between Ukraine and Poland?

Official Kyiv once again confirms its readiness to continue search and exhumation work within the framework of the activities of the Ukrainian-Polish Working Group on Historical Issues.

What is important to understand is that the first step in this process was the successful conduct of exhumation work on the territory of the former village of Puzhnyky, Ternopil region.

It was also important to obtain permission from the Polish side for Ukraine to conduct search and exhumation works in the village of Jureckova (Republic of Poland). We expect to begin such works in the near future.

Recently, permission was also granted to official Warsaw to conduct exhumation work on Polish soldiers who died in 1939 and were buried in the territory of the former village of Zboisk (now within the borders of Lviv).

An example of successful interaction between Ukraine and the Republic of Poland is the joint counteraction to provocations: condemnation of the act of vandalism with a commemorative plaque on Monastyr Mountain and counteraction to the disinformation attack regarding fake information about the alleged cancellation by the Ukrainian side of the permit for work on the territory of the former village of Puzhnyky. Share

The Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications believes that a common memory and steps towards meeting each other will unite the Ukrainian and Polish peoples.