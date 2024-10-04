Poland issued a new ultimatum to Ukraine regarding its accession to the EU

The head of the Polish Ministry of Defense, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysh, officially confirmed that he will block Ukraine's accession to the European Union until the issue of exhumation and memory of the victims of the Volyn tragedy is resolved.
In Ukraine, there will be even more obstacles on the way to the EU
The journalists asked the minister to tell what the current political relations between Warsaw and Kyiv are.
According to him, "the question of military aid is a question of both humanity and our security, but economic or historical questions must be clarified."
The head of the Polish Ministry of Defense emphasized that even if the EU member states agree to Ukraine's membership, his Polish Peasant Party, which is part of the government coalition, will be against it until Ukraine fulfills his demand.
The head of the Polish Ministry of Defense responded to the reproaches of the country's president
Vladyslav Kosiniak-Kamysh also reacted to the recent statement of the Polish leader Andrzej Duda that "the one who will block Ukraine's accession to the EU is part of Putin's policy."
According to the minister, he does not agree with such accusations.
The Polish minister did not forget to mention the words of the former head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.
