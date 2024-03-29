Poland's Tusk says Poland wants to get honest agreement on free trade zone for Ukraine in EU

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that his main duty is to protect his country's interests, although he considers himself a pro-Ukrainian politician.
Tusk commented on the disputes with Ukraine
The Prime Minister of Poland decided to comment on the agricultural and trade policy of the official Warsaw about Ukraine against the background of the full-scale invasion of Russia.
According to him, "Poles are paying a high price."
In addition, Tusk added that he is "probably the most pro-Ukrainian politician in Europe."
During the last European Council summit, Donald Tusk convinced everyone that the idea of free trade with Ukraine should be revised.
The politician also added that he will strive to reach an honest agreement with Ukraine on this matter.
The Cabinet of Ministers revealed the details of the new terms of free trade with the EU
The Ukrainian authorities are counting on the fact that on March 29, the ambassadors of the European Union countries will finally approve the extension of autonomous trade preferences for Ukraine.
Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna made such a statement.
She points out that the current compromise agreement offers two fundamental changes that Ukraine criticizes.
If there are grounds for this, shorten the period for the EU to decide on the introduction of restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural imports to 14 days.
To expand the period that the EU will consider for evaluating statistics in the event of the need to introduce restrictions, it is proposed to use the indicator of 2022-2023 as a basis, as well as the data for the half of 2021, when Ukrainian agricultural imports were significantly smaller.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-