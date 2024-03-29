Poland's Tusk says Poland wants to get honest agreement on free trade zone for Ukraine in EU

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that his main duty is to protect his country's interests, although he considers himself a pro-Ukrainian politician.

Tusk commented on the disputes with Ukraine

The Prime Minister of Poland decided to comment on the agricultural and trade policy of the official Warsaw about Ukraine against the background of the full-scale invasion of Russia.

According to him, "Poles are paying a high price."

In addition, Tusk added that he is "probably the most pro-Ukrainian politician in Europe."

But I am responsible for my citizens. As the Prime Minister of Poland, I must protect the country's main interests. Poles are paying a high price. No one can compete with Poland when it comes to supporting Ukraine. We want to help Ukraine in whatever way we can. Donald Tusk Prime Minister of Poland

During the last European Council summit, Donald Tusk convinced everyone that the idea of free trade with Ukraine should be revised.

The politician also added that he will strive to reach an honest agreement with Ukraine on this matter.

The Cabinet of Ministers revealed the details of the new terms of free trade with the EU

The Ukrainian authorities are counting on the fact that on March 29, the ambassadors of the European Union countries will finally approve the extension of autonomous trade preferences for Ukraine.

Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna made such a statement.

She points out that the current compromise agreement offers two fundamental changes that Ukraine criticizes.