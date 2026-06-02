The leader of the Polish far-right Confederation party and vice-speaker of the Sejm, Krzysztof Bosak, has publicly demanded that Ukraine's accession to the European Union be blocked. This was the politician's reaction to the naming of a Ukrainian unit as "Heroes of the UPA".
Points of attention
- The demands include blocking Ukraine's EU accession until certain criteria are fulfilled, showcasing the far-right's determination to hinder Ukrainian European integration.
- The controversial statements highlight the ongoing political complexities and strained relations between Poland and Ukraine, with potential implications for regional cooperation.
Polish far-right determined to block Ukrainian European integration
Bosak began demanding that official Warsaw announce that it would block Ukraine's accession to the EU until Kyiv "departs from the cult of criminals and completely unblocks all exhumations" of the victims of the Volyn tragedy.
This is how the far-right politician reacted to the decision of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to assign the honorary title "named after the Heroes of the UPA" to the Separate Special Operations Center "North" of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Against this background, the head of the "Confederation" called on the Polish authorities to stop paying for Starlink, which is used by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
In addition, he demands the abandonment of joint borrowing schemes for Ukraine with other European Union countries.
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