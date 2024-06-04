Polish farmers blocked one of checkpoints at Ukraine's border
Polish farmers blocked one of checkpoints at Ukraine's border

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
border
Polish farmers blocked the movement of trucks at the Rava-Ruska checkpoint on the border with Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Polish farmers blocked the "Rava-Ruska" crossing point on the border with Ukraine due to the decrease in prices for their products due to the large amount of Ukrainian grain.
  • The border blockade has caused irregular truck traffic and tensions between farmers and the Polish government.

Polish farmers renewed the blockade of the Rava-Ruska checkpoint

As noted, at 11:20 a.m., information was received from the Polish side about the beginning of traffic blocking to the "Grebenne" highway. Representatives of local farms demanded that the import of grain crops from Ukraine be reduced to the territory of the Republic of Poland.

As part of the announced blockade, protesters do not allow trucks to leave Ukraine.

According to the SBGS, the entry of trucks into Ukraine is carried out according to the previously announced schedule — 12 vehicles within 12 hours, one launch, and four trucks carrying humanitarian aid per hour.

Passage of the remaining categories of vehicles in both directions is carried out as usual.

As of 11:20 a.m., the queue of trucks to leave Ukraine was 33 vehicles registered in the electronic queue.

Blocking the border with Ukraine by Polish farmers

Polish farmers began a blockade of the border with Ukraine due to the large amount of Ukrainian grain, which, according to the Poles, lowers the prices of their products and makes them less competitive.

Farmers in Poland claim that this negatively affects their incomes, because Ukrainian grain is sold at lower prices, which reduces the value of local products.

Because of this, considerable tension arose between farmers and the Polish government, affecting economic relations with Ukraine.

At the end of April this year, Polish farmers unblocked the Rava-Ruska checkpoint on the border with Ukraine for the passage of trucks. At the same time, trucks transporting grain crops were still not allowed to enter Poland.

