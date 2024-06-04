Polish farmers to restart blocking Ukraine's border from June 4

After a long break, Polish farmers again announced the blockade of the cargo section at the Rava-Ruska—Khrebenne checkpoint on the Ukrainian border.
Points of attention
- Polish farmers plan to block the cargo area on the border with Ukraine again from June 4 to 6.
- The protest is caused by the negative impact of Ukrainian grain on the prices and competitiveness of Polish farmers' products.
- The border blockade caused tension between farmers and the Polish government and affected economic relations with Ukraine.
- The checkpoint was previously blocked in April when farmers protested the passage of grain trucks.
- Poland limits the number of trucks that can enter the country, which affects trade relations between the states.
Polish farmers will strike again at the border with Ukraine
The Poles plan to start the blockade from 10:00 a.m. on June 4, Kyiv time, until the afternoon of June 6.
The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reports this.
Because of this, it is expected that the traffic of trucks leaving Ukraine stopped entirelystopped.
In the direction of entry into Ukraine, the Polish side will allow no more than 24 trucks per day (two launches of 12 cars each) and up to 4 cars per hour with humanitarian cargo.
Blocking the border with Ukraine by Polish farmers
Polish farmers began a blockade of the border with Ukraine due to the large amount of Ukrainian grain, which, according to the Poles, lowers the prices of their products and makes them less competitive.
Because of this, considerable tension arose between farmers and the Polish government, affecting economic relations with Ukraine.
