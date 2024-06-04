Polish farmers to restart blocking Ukraine's border from June 4

After a long break, Polish farmers again announced the blockade of the cargo section at the Rava-Ruska—Khrebenne checkpoint on the Ukrainian border.

The Poles plan to start the blockade from 10:00 a.m. on June 4, Kyiv time, until the afternoon of June 6.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reports this.

Because of this, it is expected that the traffic of trucks leaving Ukraine stopped entirelystopped.

In the direction of entry into Ukraine, the Polish side will allow no more than 24 trucks per day (two launches of 12 cars each) and up to 4 cars per hour with humanitarian cargo.

Blocking the border with Ukraine by Polish farmers

Polish farmers began a blockade of the border with Ukraine due to the large amount of Ukrainian grain, which, according to the Poles, lowers the prices of their products and makes them less competitive.

Farmers in Poland claim that this negatively affects their incomes, because Ukrainian grain is sold at lower prices, which reduces the value of local products. Share

Because of this, considerable tension arose between farmers and the Polish government, affecting economic relations with Ukraine.