Polish farmers to restart blocking Ukraine's border from June 4
Category
World
Publication date

Polish farmers to restart blocking Ukraine's border from June 4

State Customs Service of Ukraine
Strike
Читати українською

After a long break, Polish farmers again announced the blockade of the cargo section at the Rava-Ruska—Khrebenne checkpoint on the Ukrainian border.

Points of attention

  • Polish farmers plan to block the cargo area on the border with Ukraine again from June 4 to 6.
  • The protest is caused by the negative impact of Ukrainian grain on the prices and competitiveness of Polish farmers' products.
  • The border blockade caused tension between farmers and the Polish government and affected economic relations with Ukraine.
  • The checkpoint was previously blocked in April when farmers protested the passage of grain trucks.
  • Poland limits the number of trucks that can enter the country, which affects trade relations between the states.

Polish farmers will strike again at the border with Ukraine

The Poles plan to start the blockade from 10:00 a.m. on June 4, Kyiv time, until the afternoon of June 6.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reports this.

Because of this, it is expected that the traffic of trucks leaving Ukraine stopped entirelystopped.

In the direction of entry into Ukraine, the Polish side will allow no more than 24 trucks per day (two launches of 12 cars each) and up to 4 cars per hour with humanitarian cargo.

Blocking the border with Ukraine by Polish farmers

Polish farmers began a blockade of the border with Ukraine due to the large amount of Ukrainian grain, which, according to the Poles, lowers the prices of their products and makes them less competitive.

Farmers in Poland claim that this negatively affects their incomes, because Ukrainian grain is sold at lower prices, which reduces the value of local products.

Because of this, considerable tension arose between farmers and the Polish government, affecting economic relations with Ukraine.

At the end of April this year, Polish farmers unblocked the Rava-Ruska checkpoint on the border with Ukraine for the passage of trucks. At the same time, trucks transporting grain crops were still not allowed to enter Poland.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Polish farmers deblock all checkpoints on Ukraine's border
The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
checkpoint
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Polish farmers renewed blockade at checkpoint with Ukraine
State Customs Service of Ukraine
Polish farmers
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Poland strengthens border with Belarus after latest migrants attack on border serviceman
Polish government

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?