Polish farmers deblock all checkpoints on Ukraine's border
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Polish farmers deblock all checkpoints on Ukraine's border

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
checkpoint
Читати українською

Lorries' traffic resumed at the "Rava-Ruska — Grebenne" checkpoint on the border with Poland.

What is the situation on the border with Ukraine?

According to information received from the Polish Border Guard, on April 29, after 10:00 a.m. Kyiv time, Polish farmers stopped blocking the movement of cargo vehicles in front of the "Grebenne—Rava-Ruska" checkpoint.

Registration and passage of trucks across the border in two directions are carried out as usual.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS) specified that all border checkpoints with Poland are currently unblocked.

At the same time, according to the available information, trucks moving grain crops will not be allowed to enter Poland through the Rava Ruska checkpoint. This type of cargo can follow the territory of Poland only in the transit mode.

SBGS notes that the neighbouring state has not accumulated trucks; the trucks leaving Ukraine are moving according to the E-Cherga.

Drivers and carriers are traditionally asked to consider this information when planning international transportation.

What has preceded it?

From November 2023, Poles periodically block checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. Polish transporters and farmers have been obstructing the movement of trucks for varying lengths of time, demanding from their authorities and the European Union to improve working conditions and preferences.

They were asking for a ban on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine that do not meet EU standards, the return of the permit system for Ukrainian transporters, subsidies for fertilizers, compensation for excise duty on fuel, payment of subsidies, and have other demands that have nothing to do with Ukraine.

On March 28, 2024, the governments of Ukraine and Poland discussed unblocking borders for agricultural products and had a shared vision for solving this issue.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Polish farmers deblock сargo traffic at one of Ukraine's border checkpoint
The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
protest
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Polish farmers stopped the blockade of two checkpoints on the border with Ukraine
Polish farmers stopped the blockade of two checkpoints on the border with Ukraine
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Polish farmers partially unblock one of the checkpoints on the border with Ukraine
State Border Service of Ukraine
Polish farmers

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?