Polish farmers partially unblock one of the checkpoints on the border with Ukraine

Polish farmers-strikers will partially restore the passage of trucks at one of the blocked checkpoints on the border with Ukraine.

It is about the crossing point "Rava-Ruska — Grebenne".

This is reported by the State Border Service of Ukraine.

Polish protesters plan to allow trucks to enter Poland, except for those transporting goods of the 1-24 group of UKTZED (agricultural products).

Tentatively, the movement of freight cars should start at 08:00 on Sunday, April 21.

Blockade of the border with Ukraine by Polish farmers

Since the end of last year, the movement of trucks on the border with Ukraine has been blocked in Poland. In January, the situation was temporarily stabilized, but in February, Polish farmers renewed their protests and blockade of the border.

Recently, Ukraine together with Poland and the EU held negotiations on the resolution of the grain issue. According to the results of the meeting, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that Kyiv has five steps aimed at solving the problem.

The border guard of the Republic of Poland informed the Ukrainian border guards that on April 20, after 09:00 Kyiv time, the protest action ended in front of the checkpoints "Shegyny-Medyka" and "Krakivets-Korchova".

Registration and border crossing of cargo vehicles in two directions is carried out as usual.

According to the DPSU, at this time, more than 1,700 trucks are waiting to enter Ukraine in front of these checkpoints.

According to the spokesman of the State Border Service of Ukraine, Demchenko, thus, as of the morning of Saturday, April 20, 2 directions remain blocked for Ukrainian trucks: PP "Yagodin"-"Dorogusk" and "Rava-Ruska"-"Grebenne".

On these two routes, Polish farmers do not allow cargo vehicles to pass to Poland, and a certain number of trucks to Ukraine. In total, there are currently approximately 650 trucks in queues across the territory of Poland in front of these checkpoints.