Polish farmers plan to block three more checkpoints at Ukraine's border

Polish protesters may again block three checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. We are talking about checkpoints "Krakowets", "Shegyni" and "Mostyska".

What is known about the alleged blockade of three checkpoints on the border with Ukraine

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine spokesman, Andriy Demchenko, said that on April 18, around 9:00 a.m., Polish farmers can resume blocking traffic in the direction of "Krakivets" and the "Shegyni" checkpoint.

In "Krakivets" these actions may last for about two days, and in the direction of "Shegyni" checkpoint during today until April 19 until 9:00 in the morning.

The spokesperson noted that additional notification will be given when Polish farmers start the blockade.

The customs service also reported that the Poles may block the "Medyka-Mostyska" checkpoint this morning.

In advance, the protesters plan to completely block the movement of freight vehicles in both directions: entry and exit from Ukraine. The pre-arranged blocking period is 1 day with a possible extension, the message says. Share

What is known about the protests of Polish farmers

It is worth noting that since the end of last year, the movement of trucks on the border with Ukraine has been blocked in Poland. The situation was temporarily stabilised in January, but in February, Polish farmers renewed their protests and blockaded the border.

On February 9, farmers in Poland started a nationwide strike, which lasted until at least March 10.

A few days later, Polish farmers announced that they intended to block all checkpoints on the Ukrainian border on February 20.

On February 22, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that the Polish authorities will add border crossings with Ukraine, as well as sections of highways and railways, to the list of critical infrastructure facilities. As Tusk said then, within the next few hours after the decision is made, it will allow the removal of obstacles on the Polish-Ukrainian border for the supply of weapons and humanitarian aid.