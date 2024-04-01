Polish farmers plan to renew blockade of another checkpoint at Ukraine's border

Starting tomorrow, April 2, Polish farmers can renew the blocking of the "Ugryniv-Dolgobychuv" crossing point in the Lviv region. The blocking of this direction ended on March 28.

The Poles can block one more checkpoint on the border

On April 2, Polish farmers plan to renew the blockade in the direction of the "Ugryniv-Dolgobychuv" checkpoint, where they temporarily stopped their activities for the Easter holidays. Ukrainian border guards received information about the date of resumption of blocking actions from their Polish colleagues, said the State Border Guard Service of Ukrainespokesman Andrii Demchenko. Share

Currently, there is free traffic in both directions at this checkpoint.

As of the morning of April 1, the border blocking with Poland continues at two checkpoints — "Yagodyn" and "Rava-Ruska". There are a total of 500 trucks in queues on the territory of Poland.

Ukraine to lose funds due to the blockade of the border by Polish protesters

Blocking roads near the Polish-Ukrainian border will result in the loss of UAH 6.5 billion in customs payments in March.

This was announced by Danylo Hetmantsev, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy.

UAH 6.5 billion. Ukraine will lose so much in customs revenue as a result of blocking the border in March. This is one and a half fully equipped with all brigades.

Due to the border blocking, the budget did not receive UAH 7.7 billion in February.