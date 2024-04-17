Polish farmers plan to block another checkpoint at Ukraine's border

On April 18, Polish strikers plan to resume the blockade in front of the Korchova-Krakivets checkpoint. Truck traffic will be restricted.

What is known about the blockade of the checkpoint "Korchova-Krakivets"

According to the Polish side, it is probably planned to block cargo entering Ukraine from 09:00 a.m. April 18 at 9:00 a.m. April 20 in front of the checkpoint "Korchova-Krakivets.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS)notes that the Poles plan to let through one truck per hour. At the same time, the blockade will not apply to humanitarian and military cargo.

The movement of passenger transport — passenger cars and buses in both directions will be carried out unhindered.

On April 16, Polish protesters unblocked PE "Dolgobychuv-Ugryniv". Currently, two directions remain blocked — "Rava-Ruska" and "Yagodyn".

What is known about the protests of Polish farmers

On November 6, 2023, Polish carriers began to block the movement of trucks at the checkpoints "Krakivets-Korchova", "Yagodin-Dorogusk" and "Rava-Ruska-Grebenne".

On November 23, Polish farmers joined the strikes at the border, protesting at the Shegyni-Medyka checkpoint.

On December 11, Polish carriers stopped the strike at the Yagodyn — Dorogusk checkpoint. The customs office worked as usual, the passage of trucks was restored in both directions.

On December 18, Polish carriers again blocked the movement of trucks at the Yagodyn-Dorogusk international checkpoint.

On January 16, 2024, Polish truckers, who have been blocking checkpoints on the border with Ukraine since November, agreed on "certain conditions" with the government of the Republic of Poland and suspended the protest.

On February 9, farmers in Poland started a nationwide strike. The protest will last at least until March 10.

A few days later, Polish farmers announced that they intended to block all checkpoints on the Ukrainian border on February 20.