Polish farmers deblock сargo traffic at one of Ukraine's border checkpoint
Category
Economics
Publication date

Polish farmers deblock сargo traffic at one of Ukraine's border checkpoint

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
protest
Читати українською

Polish farmers stopped blocking the movement of freight transport on the border near the "Dolgobychuv-Ugryniv" checkpoint.

What is known about the suspension of the blocking of the checkpoint "Dolgobychuv-Ugryniv"

Polish farmers have stopped blocking the movement of trucks in front of the Dolgobychuv-Ugryniv checkpoint, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said in a Telegram message.

In particular, registration and passage of cargo vehicles in both directions are carried out in the usual manner.

According to border guards, currently 100 trucks are waiting to leave Ukraine in front of this checkpoint, and another 30 trucks (with a gross weight of up to 7.5 tons) are waiting for registration in the territory of a neighboring state.

What is known about the protests of Polish farmers

Polish protesters have been blocking checkpoints in Ukraine for more than a month. In this way, they seem to oppose the expansion of duty-free import of agricultural food products from Ukraine.

It got to the point that aggressive protesters even dumped Ukrainian grain from trucks and wagons.

At the beginning of April, it was reported that the Poles extended the border blockade to the "Ugryniv-Dolgobychuv" checkpoint.

At the same time, the Polish president, Andrzej Duda, said that the problem of Polish farmers blocking movement on the Polish-Ukrainian border is very serious and, therefore, cannot be solved so quickly. He emphasised that Brussels decided to lift restrictions on food imports from Ukraine to the EU and expressed regret that this has consequences outside of Ukraine, including in Poland.

According to him, Poland is mainly an agricultural country, and suddenly, the Polish market was flooded with agricultural products from Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Polish farmers temporarily unblock checkpoint at Ukraine's border
State Customs Service of Ukraine
Strike
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Polish farmers unblock another checkpoint at Ukraine's border
The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Lorry
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Polish farmers plan to renew blockade of another checkpoint at Ukraine's border
blockade

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?