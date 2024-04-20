Polish farmers stopped the blockade of two checkpoints on the border with Ukraine

The movement of Ukrainian trucks at the checkpoints "Sheghini-Medika" and "Krakivets-Korchova" on the border with Poland has been restored.

What is known about the lifting of the blockade at the checkpoints "Shegini-Medyka" and "Krakivets-Korchova"

The border guard of the Republic of Poland informed the Ukrainian security guards that on April 20, after 09:00 Kyiv time, the protest action ended in front of the checkpoints "Shegyny-Medyka" and "Krakivets-Korchova".

Registration and passage of goods vehicles across the border in two directions is carried out as usual.

According to the DPSU, at this time, more than 1,700 trucks are waiting to enter Ukraine in front of these checkpoints.

According to the spokesman of the State Border Service of Ukraine, Demchenko, thus, as of the morning of Saturday, April 20, 2 directions remain blocked for Ukrainian trucks: PP "Yagodin"-"Dorogusk" and "Rava-Ruska"-"Grebenne".

On these two routes, Polish farmers do not allow cargo vehicles to pass to Poland, and a certain number of trucks to Ukraine. In total, there are currently approximately 650 trucks in queues across the territory of Poland in front of these checkpoints.

What is known about the protests of Polish farmers

It is worth noting that since the end of last year, the movement of trucks on the border with Ukraine has been blocked in Poland. In January, the situation was temporarily stabilized, but in February, Polish farmers renewed their protests and blockade of the border.

On February 9, farmers in Poland started a nationwide strike. The protest lasted at least until March 10.

A few days later, Polish farmers announced that they intend to block all checkpoints on the border with Ukraine on February 20.