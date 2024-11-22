Polish farmers plan to block the checkpoint on the border with Ukraine

Polish local farmers intend to go on strike again in front of the "Medyka-Szegyny" checkpoint.

Farmers in Poland resume strikes

According to the latest data, the new rally will begin on November 23 at 9:00 a.m. Kyiv time.

The State Customs Service of Ukraine warns about this.

Attention international carriers! According to preliminary information from the Polish side, local farmers plan to start a strike in front of the "Medyka — Shegyny" checkpoint on November 23 from 9:00 a.m. Kyiv time, says the message. Share

Polish customs officials also warn that the strikers plan to let buses and cars pass in both directions without changes.

It is important to understand that the restrictions will apply to goods vehicles:

for entry into Ukraine — 1 truck per hour;

to leave Ukraine — the movement of trucks weighing more than 3.5 tons is completely blocked.

In addition, it is emphasized that currently registration of vehicles is carried out in the usual mode.

In the event of a strike and further changes in the situation, we will inform you further. Share

Photo: facebook.com/UkraineCustoms

Poland has strengthened the requirements for international transportation on its territory

As already mentioned earlier, from November 1, the Polish authorities introduced mandatory electronic registration for foreign carriers, in particular Ukrainian ones.

Carriers will be required to register their shipments in the electronic transport surveillance system (SENT) before crossing the Polish border, regardless of the type of cargo being transported. Share

It is also emphasized that the driver of the vehicle must always carry the RMPD registration number from the SENT system or a substitute document.

According to the Polish authorities, companies from countries outside the EU, Switzerland and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) must also ensure the continuous transmission of geolocation data of the vehicle.