Polish farmers plan to block the checkpoint on the border with Ukraine

Polish local farmers intend to go on strike again in front of the "Medyka-Szegyny" checkpoint.
Points of attention
- Polish farmers are preparing for a new strike on the border with Ukraine.
- Professional customs officials in Poland are taking measures provided for in case of renewed protests.
- Poland is also strengthening the requirements for international transportation on its territory.
Farmers in Poland resume strikes
According to the latest data, the new rally will begin on November 23 at 9:00 a.m. Kyiv time.
The State Customs Service of Ukraine warns about this.
Polish customs officials also warn that the strikers plan to let buses and cars pass in both directions without changes.
It is important to understand that the restrictions will apply to goods vehicles:
for entry into Ukraine — 1 truck per hour;
to leave Ukraine — the movement of trucks weighing more than 3.5 tons is completely blocked.
In addition, it is emphasized that currently registration of vehicles is carried out in the usual mode.
Poland has strengthened the requirements for international transportation on its territory
As already mentioned earlier, from November 1, the Polish authorities introduced mandatory electronic registration for foreign carriers, in particular Ukrainian ones.
It is also emphasized that the driver of the vehicle must always carry the RMPD registration number from the SENT system or a substitute document.
According to the Polish authorities, companies from countries outside the EU, Switzerland and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) must also ensure the continuous transmission of geolocation data of the vehicle.
