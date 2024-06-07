What is the situation at the checkpoint "Grebenne" — "Rava-Ruska

As the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Colonel Andriy Demchenko, reported, the intensive movement of cargo vehicles in both directions began at 1 a.m.

Currently, all checkpoints on the border with Poland are working normally.

Demchenko added that over the past 24 hours, as before, there was a zero rate of crossing the border by trucks in the direction of Poland at this checkpoint. In the direction of Ukraine, about 60 freight carriers were proceeding.

Blocking the border with Ukraine by Polish farmers

Polish farmers began a blockade of the border with Ukraine due to the large amount of Ukrainian grain, which, according to the Poles, lowers the prices of their products and makes them less competitive.

Farmers in Poland claim that this negatively affects their incomes, because Ukrainian grain is sold at lower prices, which reduces the value of local products.

Because of this, considerable tension arose between farmers and the Polish government, affecting economic relations with Ukraine.