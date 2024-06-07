Polish farmers unblock border checkpoint at Ukraine's border
Polish farmers unblock border checkpoint at Ukraine's border

border checkpoint
Source:  Ukrainian Pravda

Polish farmers stopped the protest near the "Grebenne" — "Rava-Ruska" border checkpoint.

  • Polish farmers unblocked the crossing point "Grebenne" — "Rava-Ruska", after which the intensive movement of cargo vehicles across the border began.
  • The conflict between farmers and the Polish government led to the blockade of the border with Ukraine due to the large amount of Ukrainian grain imported into Poland.
  • The border blockade also affected economic relations between Poland and Ukraine, causing significant agricultural tension.

What is the situation at the checkpoint "Grebenne" — "Rava-Ruska

As the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Colonel Andriy Demchenko, reported, the intensive movement of cargo vehicles in both directions began at 1 a.m.

Currently, all checkpoints on the border with Poland are working normally.

Demchenko added that over the past 24 hours, as before, there was a zero rate of crossing the border by trucks in the direction of Poland at this checkpoint. In the direction of Ukraine, about 60 freight carriers were proceeding.

Blocking the border with Ukraine by Polish farmers

Polish farmers began a blockade of the border with Ukraine due to the large amount of Ukrainian grain, which, according to the Poles, lowers the prices of their products and makes them less competitive.

Farmers in Poland claim that this negatively affects their incomes, because Ukrainian grain is sold at lower prices, which reduces the value of local products.

Because of this, considerable tension arose between farmers and the Polish government, affecting economic relations with Ukraine.

At the end of April this year, Polish farmers unblocked the Rava-Ruska checkpoint on the border with Ukraine for the passage of trucks. At the same time, trucks transporting grain crops were still not allowed to enter Poland.

