Polish PM Tusk calls on all Poles to prepare for war

Polish PM Donald Tusk points out that Europe is in the pre-war era. According to him, "literally any scenario is possible."

Tusk warns of the threat of a major war in Europe

According to the Prime Minister of Poland, humanity is now living in the most critical moment since the end of the Second World War.

Moreover, he predicts that everything "will be decided in the next two years."

Journalists asked Donald Tusk whether he considers a large-scale war "inevitable".

I don't want to scare anyone, but the war is no longer past. It's real; it started over two years ago. The most disturbing moment is that any scenario is possible. I know this will sound not very sympathetic, especially for people of the younger generation, but you have to get used to the coming of a new era—a pre-war era. I am not exaggerating. Donald Tusk Prime Minister of Poland

Tusk urges not to be afraid of the word "war"

According to the politician, he recently held talks with his Spanish counterpart, Pedro Sanchez.

The latter, by the way, demanded to no longer use the word "war" in official statements of the EU, as it supposedly scares Europeans.

I replied that in my part of Europe, war is no longer an abstraction, and that our duty is not to discuss, but to act and prepare for defense, Donald Tusk emphasised. Share

According to the politician, Europe's critical task should be to protect Ukraine from Russian invasion and preserve Ukraine as an independent and integral state.