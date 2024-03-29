Polish PM Tusk calls on all Poles to prepare for war

Polish PM Donald Tusk points out that Europe is in the pre-war era. According to him, "literally any scenario is possible."
Tusk warns of the threat of a major war in Europe
According to the Prime Minister of Poland, humanity is now living in the most critical moment since the end of the Second World War.
Moreover, he predicts that everything "will be decided in the next two years."
Journalists asked Donald Tusk whether he considers a large-scale war "inevitable".
Tusk urges not to be afraid of the word "war"
According to the politician, he recently held talks with his Spanish counterpart, Pedro Sanchez.
The latter, by the way, demanded to no longer use the word "war" in official statements of the EU, as it supposedly scares Europeans.
According to the politician, Europe's critical task should be to protect Ukraine from Russian invasion and preserve Ukraine as an independent and integral state.
He drew attention to the fact that, as of today, the situation in Ukraine is "much more difficult than a year ago, but also much better than at the beginning of the war."
