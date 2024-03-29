Polish PM Tusk calls on all Poles to prepare for war
Category
World
Publication date

Polish PM Tusk calls on all Poles to prepare for war

Donald Tusk
Читати українською
Source:  Gazeta Wyborcza

Polish PM Donald Tusk points out that Europe is in the pre-war era. According to him, "literally any scenario is possible."

Tusk warns of the threat of a major war in Europe

According to the Prime Minister of Poland, humanity is now living in the most critical moment since the end of the Second World War.

Moreover, he predicts that everything "will be decided in the next two years."

Journalists asked Donald Tusk whether he considers a large-scale war "inevitable".

I don't want to scare anyone, but the war is no longer past. It's real; it started over two years ago. The most disturbing moment is that any scenario is possible. I know this will sound not very sympathetic, especially for people of the younger generation, but you have to get used to the coming of a new era—a pre-war era. I am not exaggerating.

Donald Tusk

Donald Tusk

Prime Minister of Poland

Tusk urges not to be afraid of the word "war"

According to the politician, he recently held talks with his Spanish counterpart, Pedro Sanchez.

The latter, by the way, demanded to no longer use the word "war" in official statements of the EU, as it supposedly scares Europeans.

I replied that in my part of Europe, war is no longer an abstraction, and that our duty is not to discuss, but to act and prepare for defense, Donald Tusk emphasised.

According to the politician, Europe's critical task should be to protect Ukraine from Russian invasion and preserve Ukraine as an independent and integral state.

He drew attention to the fact that, as of today, the situation in Ukraine is "much more difficult than a year ago, but also much better than at the beginning of the war."

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Poland's MFA chief asks US to send more weapons to Ukraine
Radosław Sikorski
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's PM says power infrastructure in six regions is damaged due to latest Russian attack
Denis Shmyhal
Russia's attack on Ukraine on March 29
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Poland's Tusk says Poland wants to get honest agreement on free trade zone for Ukraine in EU
Donald Tusk

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?