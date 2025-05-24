During a debate, Polish presidential candidate Karol Nawrocki cynically lied that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky was bad towards Poland. After that, fellow candidate Rafal Trzaskowski accused his rival of speaking the language of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding Ukraine's accession to NATO.
- The clash also saw accusations of Nawrocki potentially blocking Ukraine's NATO accession, with Trzaskowski likening his stance to that of Russian President Putin.
- The debate shed light on the candidates' contrasting views on relations with Ukraine and the challenges posed by migration and security in the region.
Ukraine was in the spotlight during the debate in Poland
The candidates devoted a lot of time to discussing the issue of migration and Ukraine.
What is important to understand is that both Navrosky and Trzaskowski distanced themselves from the migration pact.
According to Nawrocki, if he becomes president, it will lead to the unilateral termination of the pact, while Trzaskowski claimed that the pact "will never enter into force" because of the aid Poland provided to Ukraine.
The latter also asked Navrotsky whether he was going to block Ukraine's accession to NATO, since he preaches the same thing as dictator Putin on this issue.
Moreover, he began to complain that "Ukraine is flooding us with grain and creating unequal conditions of competition."
