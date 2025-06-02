Karol Nawrocki beat his rival Rafal Trzaskowski in the Polish presidential election with a result of 50.89% to 49.11%.

Nawrocki to become president of Poland

Karol Nawrocki has won the presidential election in Poland. The Polish National Electoral Commission has released the results of counting 100% of polling stations.

Karol Nawrocki, the director of the Institute of National Remembrance, won the second round of the Polish presidential election with 50.89% of the vote. His opponent, Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, received 49.11% of the vote.

The 2025 presidential election in Poland was one of the most tense in recent years. The first round was held on May 18, and the second on June 1. In the second round, two candidates with opposing political views competed:

Rafal Trzaskowski is the liberal mayor of Warsaw, a representative of the ruling coalition "Civic Platform", a supporter of European integration, judicial system reforms, and support for LGBT+ rights.

Karol Nawrocki is a conservative historian supported by the opposition Law and Justice party, who advocates traditional values, limiting the influence of the EU, and a cautious policy towards Ukraine's accession to NATO.

Karol Nawrocki promotes the idea of Poland First. In particular, in social policy, Nawrocki insists on the priority of Poles in civil service and on limiting assistance to foreigners. Share

Regarding the war in Ukraine, he said that "Ukraine still has a lot to do for Poland" and assured that he would never allow Polish soldiers to be sent to fight in Ukraine.

Poland's strategic interest is to push the threat of a neo-imperial, post-communist Russia away from Poles as far as possible. Peace in Ukraine must be lasting and fair, not just a postponed war. And we must not fall into euphoric optimism about Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO.

Previously, Navrotskyi repeatedly raised the issue of the Volyn tragedy and said that he did not see Ukraine in international alliances until it "admits guilt."