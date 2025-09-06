Polish protesters prevent trucks from entering Medika checkpoint

Polish protesters blocked the Medika checkpoint on the border with Ukraine on the afternoon of September 6 and are not allowing Ukrainian trucks to pass in either direction.
This was reported by the spokesman for the State Border Service of Ukraine, Colonel Andriy Demchenko.
A spokesperson for the Border Guard Service noted that the traffic restrictions only apply to trucks. Passenger cars and buses are allowed to pass through as usual.
The location of the action is located approximately one kilometer from the Polish checkpoint "Medica".
Border guards promise to provide additional information about any changes or complications in traffic.
