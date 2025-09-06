Polish protesters prevent trucks from entering Medika checkpoint

Polish protesters blocked the Medika checkpoint on the border with Ukraine on the afternoon of September 6 and are not allowing Ukrainian trucks to pass in either direction.

Polish protesters block Medika private enterprise

This was reported by the spokesman for the State Border Service of Ukraine, Colonel Andriy Demchenko.

On Saturday at 12:50 Kyiv time, Polish protesters began blocking traffic in front of the Medika checkpoint, which is opposite the Ukrainian Shehyni checkpoint. According to preliminary information, the restrictions will last for at least 6 hours, with a possible extension. Andriy Demchenko Spokesperson of the State Border Service of Ukraine, Colonel

A spokesperson for the Border Guard Service noted that the traffic restrictions only apply to trucks. Passenger cars and buses are allowed to pass through as usual.

According to Demchenko, 681 trucks are currently registered in the electronic queue for departure from Ukraine. About 100 trucks are waiting to enter Ukraine, which are already in a specially equipped parking lot. Nothing will prevent their registration.

The location of the action is located approximately one kilometer from the Polish checkpoint "Medica".