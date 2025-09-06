Polish protesters prevent trucks from entering Medika checkpoint
Polish protesters prevent trucks from entering Medika checkpoint

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Polish protesters
Polish protesters blocked the Medika checkpoint on the border with Ukraine on the afternoon of September 6 and are not allowing Ukrainian trucks to pass in either direction.

Points of attention

  • Polish protesters have blocked the Medika checkpoint on the Ukrainian border, preventing the passage of trucks in both directions.
  • The blockade, enforced by the protesters, only affects trucks, while cars and buses are allowed to pass through as usual.

Polish protesters block Medika private enterprise

This was reported by the spokesman for the State Border Service of Ukraine, Colonel Andriy Demchenko.

On Saturday at 12:50 Kyiv time, Polish protesters began blocking traffic in front of the Medika checkpoint, which is opposite the Ukrainian Shehyni checkpoint. According to preliminary information, the restrictions will last for at least 6 hours, with a possible extension.

Andriy Demchenko

Andriy Demchenko

Spokesperson of the State Border Service of Ukraine, Colonel

A spokesperson for the Border Guard Service noted that the traffic restrictions only apply to trucks. Passenger cars and buses are allowed to pass through as usual.

According to Demchenko, 681 trucks are currently registered in the electronic queue for departure from Ukraine. About 100 trucks are waiting to enter Ukraine, which are already in a specially equipped parking lot. Nothing will prevent their registration.

The location of the action is located approximately one kilometer from the Polish checkpoint "Medica".

Border guards promise to provide additional information about any changes or complications in traffic.

