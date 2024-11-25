Farmers from Poland, who are holding protests at the Medica checkpoint, have suspended the blockade until December 10, allowing the head of the Polish Ministry of Agriculture to respond to the demands.

Journalists of the Polish edition of TOK FM refer to the statement of the co-organizer of the protest, the leader of the "Deceited Village" organization Roman Kondruv, who noted that the protests have been suspended, but not stopped.

We are giving the minister time, and if nothing is resolved, we will definitely go to the border again. And it will be a mass protest, there will be actions on the entire eastern border, Kondruv warned. Share

The promotion is not directly related to Ukraine. Farmers were concerned about the free trade agreement between the EU and the countries of South America. In addition, they were outraged by the situation with the agricultural tax.

Polish farmers blocked the "Medyka-Sheghini" checkpoint on the border with Ukraine for two days. However, the protest may continue for a longer period.

Polish farmers restrict the movement of trucks weighing more than 3.5 tons. There are no long queues of trucks in the direction of "Medyka-Sheghini".

According to the organizers of the protest, the rally is taking place due to the non-fulfillment of requirements to maintain the level of the agricultural tax in 2024 at the level of 2023.

Another reason for the protest is the concern of farmers regarding the EU's signing of a free trade agreement with the countries of South America.

Farmers blocked the road, trucks from Ukraine are not allowed to pass on the pedestrian crossing, on the railway viaduct.

Trucks going from Poland to Ukraine will be allowed to pass only one per hour. Passenger cars, buses, humanitarian aid and military vehicles.