Polish farmers plan to block the border with Ukraine again

On October 8, Polish farmers can block the movement of freight vehicles in front of one of the checkpoints. We are talking about the checkpoint "Medyka-Sheghini".

According to information from the Polish side, the blocking of traffic will last until December 31, 2024.

At the moment, registration of vehicles is carried out in the usual mode, — reported in the DPSU.

Blocking the border with Ukraine by Polish farmers

Polish farmers began a blockade of the border with Ukraine due to the large amount of Ukrainian grain, which, according to the Poles, lowers the prices of their products and makes them less competitive.

Farmers in Poland claim that this negatively affects their incomes, because Ukrainian grain is sold at lower prices, which reduces the value of local products.

Because of this, considerable tension arose between farmers and the Polish government, which also affected economic relations with Ukraine.

At the end of April this year, Polish farmers unblocked the Rava-Ruska checkpoint on the border with Ukraine for the passage of trucks. At the same time, trucks transporting grain crops were still not allowed to enter Poland.