Polish farmers plan to block the border with Ukraine again

On October 8, Polish farmers can block the movement of freight vehicles in front of one of the checkpoints. We are talking about the checkpoint "Medyka-Sheghini".
Points of attention
- Polish farmers plan to block the border with Ukraine in front of the "Medyka-Sheghini" checkpoint on October 8.
- The conflict has arisen between farmers in Poland and the government due to the large amount of Ukrainian grain, which lowers the prices of local products.
- The border blockade may affect economic relations between Poland and Ukraine.
Polish farmers are preparing to block the Medica-Szeghini checkpoint
According to information from the Polish side, the blocking of traffic will last until December 31, 2024.
Blocking the border with Ukraine by Polish farmers
Polish farmers began a blockade of the border with Ukraine due to the large amount of Ukrainian grain, which, according to the Poles, lowers the prices of their products and makes them less competitive.
Farmers in Poland claim that this negatively affects their incomes, because Ukrainian grain is sold at lower prices, which reduces the value of local products.
Because of this, considerable tension arose between farmers and the Polish government, which also affected economic relations with Ukraine.
At the end of April this year, Polish farmers unblocked the Rava-Ruska checkpoint on the border with Ukraine for the passage of trucks. At the same time, trucks transporting grain crops were still not allowed to enter Poland.
Shortly before that, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called on Polish farmers to stop blocking the border with Ukraine, stressing that Ukraine is currently in an extremely difficult situation.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-