Severe drought and drying of the soil in the south of Ukraine became a hindrance to the sowing of winter grain crops.

What is known about serious problems with sowing winter crops

It is noted that as a result of the loss of part of the cultivated areas due to the criminal invasion of the occupation army of the Russian Federation, the production of wheat in Ukraine has decreased by about a third compared to the pre-war level.

At the same time, during the first two weeks of September, the temperature in Ukraine remains at a level higher than the norm, which further worsens the conditions for sowing winter crops.

Currently, the area of sown fields is almost half less than in the same period last year.

Sowing winter crops

According to Dmytro Kushnir, director of the Ukrainian agricultural company HarvEast, the land is too dry for sowing winter crops.

We can be sure of a decrease in the area of oilseed rape in Ukraine, since the time for its sowing will soon expire. As for wheat and barley, we still have time, Kushnir explains. Share

Regions now occupied by Russia used to be important agricultural producers, while farmers in other parts of Ukraine are working despite land contamination by landmines and unexploded ordnance and labor shortages due to mobilization.

What is known about the results of the grain corridor

Over a year of operation of the export sea corridor, Ukraine transported 70 million tons of cargo. More than 2,500 ships left Ukrainian ports.

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, despite the war and Russian terror, Ukraine continues to be a donor of global food security for dozens of countries around the world and is building capacity.

According to him, thanks to the humanitarian initiative "Grain from Ukraine" was delivered to Ethiopia, Somalia, Yemen and Sudan.