Polish farmers protest again on the border with Ukraine, restricting the movement of grain trucks.
Points of attention
- Polish farmers have resumed protests at the border with Ukraine, demanding the preservation of the agricultural tax level and opposing the EU agreement with South American countries.
- Authorities in Poland are working on a draft law to support farmers affected by weather disasters, aiming to address the concerns raised by the protesting farmers.
- The protests have led to restrictions on the movement of trucks between Poland and Ukraine, with farmers planning to continue their demonstrations for at least two days and potentially longer.
- The situation at the border crossing 'Medyka' is closely monitored, with trucks from Ukraine facing delays while organizers push for their demands to be met.
- The Polish government has pledged to maintain the current tax level and has expressed opposition to the EU's free trade agreement with MERCOSUR countries in response to the ongoing protests by farmers.
What is known about the resumption of protests by Polish farmers on the border with Ukraine
It is known that the protests resumed in the morning at the "Medyka" checkpoint. The road to the border crossing with Ukraine was blocked there.
According to the organizers of the protest, the rally is taking place due to non-fulfillment of the requirements to maintain the level of the agricultural tax in 2024 at the level of 2023.
Another reason for the protest is the concern of farmers regarding the EU's signing of a free trade agreement with the countries of South America.
Farmers blocked the road, trucks from Ukraine are not allowed to pass on the pedestrian crossing, on the railway viaduct.
Trucks going from Poland to Ukraine will pass only one per hour. Passenger cars, buses, humanitarian aid and military vehicles.
According to the information of the State Border Service of Ukraine, there is currently no accumulation of trucks in front of the checkpoint for departure from Ukraine.
There are about 150 trucks at the entrance to Ukraine.
According to preliminary information, Polish farmers plan to hold protests for at least the next two days with a probable extension.
How Poland reacts to the renewal of farmers' protests on the Ukrainian border
According to the spokesman of the Subcarpathian Voivodeship, Bartosz Gubernat, the Polish authorities are currently preparing a corresponding draft law on maintaining the amount of this year's tax at the level of 2023.
He also added that farmers who suffered from weather disasters and whose losses exceeded 30% of the average annual production can turn to the Agency for Restructuring and Modernization of Agriculture for help.
He also recalled that when it came to the EU's free trade agreement with MERCOSUR countries, Prime Minister Donald Tusk and the government "made it clear that this agreement will not be signed."
According to journalists, farmers say that if an agreement is not reached, they intend to protest around the clock until the end of the year.
