Polish farmers protest again on the border with Ukraine, restricting the movement of grain trucks.

What is known about the resumption of protests by Polish farmers on the border with Ukraine

It is known that the protests resumed in the morning at the "Medyka" checkpoint. The road to the border crossing with Ukraine was blocked there.

According to the organizers of the protest, the rally is taking place due to non-fulfillment of the requirements to maintain the level of the agricultural tax in 2024 at the level of 2023.

Another reason for the protest is the concern of farmers regarding the EU's signing of a free trade agreement with the countries of South America.

Farmers blocked the road, trucks from Ukraine are not allowed to pass on the pedestrian crossing, on the railway viaduct.

Trucks going from Poland to Ukraine will pass only one per hour. Passenger cars, buses, humanitarian aid and military vehicles.

According to the information of the State Border Service of Ukraine, there is currently no accumulation of trucks in front of the checkpoint for departure from Ukraine.

There are about 150 trucks at the entrance to Ukraine.

According to preliminary information, Polish farmers plan to hold protests for at least the next two days with a probable extension.

How Poland reacts to the renewal of farmers' protests on the Ukrainian border

According to the spokesman of the Subcarpathian Voivodeship, Bartosz Gubernat, the Polish authorities are currently preparing a corresponding draft law on maintaining the amount of this year's tax at the level of 2023.

Due to a lack of funds in the state budget, the project was removed from the further procedure, — explains Governor. Share

He also added that farmers who suffered from weather disasters and whose losses exceeded 30% of the average annual production can turn to the Agency for Restructuring and Modernization of Agriculture for help.

He also recalled that when it came to the EU's free trade agreement with MERCOSUR countries, Prime Minister Donald Tusk and the government "made it clear that this agreement will not be signed."

According to journalists, farmers say that if an agreement is not reached, they intend to protest around the clock until the end of the year.