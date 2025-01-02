Polish farmers will protest over imports from Ukraine — when exactly

Polish farmers plan to protest in Warsaw against European Union policies and imports from Ukraine on January 3. The demonstration will take place at 2:00 PM (3:00 PM Kyiv time).
Polish farmers will protest again over Ukrainian grain
The protest is being organized in front of the European Commission office. After that, the protesters plan to go to the National Theater.
It is noted that the organizer of the protest is the Union of Agricultural Organizations, which includes 21 associations of Polish farmers.
Farmers will oppose:
agreements with Mercosur, an economic union of states in South America;
green course;
imports from Ukraine;
destruction of Polish forests and hunting;
the extinction of the Polish economy.
Protests by Polish farmers and blockade of the Ukrainian border
The first wave of blockades on the Ukrainian-Polish border began in 2023. At the same time, Polish protesters demanded a return to the practice of issuing permits for Ukrainian freight carriers. The protests, in turn, led to disruptions in logistics in the agricultural sector and other sectors.
After several rounds of negotiations between Kyiv and Warsaw, in April 2024, freight traffic at the border was unblocked.
However, Polish farmers renewed the blockades several more times after that.
