Will Polish farmers continue the blockade of the border — the answer of the DPSU

Polish farmers blocked the "Medyka-Sheghini" checkpoint on the border with Ukraine for two days. However, the protest may continue for a longer period.

What is the current situation at the "Medyka-Sheghini" checkpoint

According to Andrii Demchenko, the spokesman of the State Border Service of Ukraine, the Polish farmers started on November 23 around 10:00 a.m.

According to the information that Ukraine has from Polish colleagues, such actions can last 48 hours. But Polish colleagues do not rule out that the farmers' action may last even longer, the spokesman said. Share

Demchenko reminded that Polish farmers limit the movement of trucks weighing more than 3.5 tons. According to him, there are no long queues of trucks in the direction of "Medyka-Sheghini".

Earlier, farmers announced that they would allow no more than one truck per hour.

The spokesman reminded that drivers do not have to be physically present at the checkpoint. Those who have registered in the electronic queue will receive a message on which day and time they can cross the border.

What is known about the resumption of protests by Polish farmers on the border with Ukraine

It is known that the protests resumed in the morning at the "Medyka" checkpoint. The road to the border crossing with Ukraine was blocked there.

According to the organizers of the protest, the rally is taking place due to the non-fulfillment of requirements to maintain the level of the agricultural tax in 2024 at the level of 2023.

Another reason for the protest is the concern of farmers regarding the EU's signing of a free trade agreement with the countries of South America.

Farmers blocked the road, trucks from Ukraine are not allowed to pass on the pedestrian crossing, on the railway viaduct.

Trucks going from Poland to Ukraine will pass only one per hour. Passenger cars, buses, humanitarian aid and military vehicles.