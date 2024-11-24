Will Polish farmers continue the blockade of the border — the answer of the DPSU
Will Polish farmers continue the blockade of the border — the answer of the DPSU

Читати українською
Source:  Telethon "United News"

Polish farmers blocked the "Medyka-Sheghini" checkpoint on the border with Ukraine for two days. However, the protest may continue for a longer period.

  • Polish farmers continue to block the border crossing "Medyka-Sheghini" for the first day and a half, but the action can be extended indefinitely.
  • The protests are sparked by the non-compliance with the rules to maintain the agricultural tax level in Poland in 2024 and farmers' concerns about the free trade agreement with South America.
  • Blockades of roads and checkpoints create restrictions on trucks heading to the border between Poland and Ukraine, which can only cross the border at the rate of one per hour.

What is the current situation at the "Medyka-Sheghini" checkpoint

According to Andrii Demchenko, the spokesman of the State Border Service of Ukraine, the Polish farmers started on November 23 around 10:00 a.m.

According to the information that Ukraine has from Polish colleagues, such actions can last 48 hours. But Polish colleagues do not rule out that the farmers' action may last even longer, the spokesman said.

Demchenko reminded that Polish farmers limit the movement of trucks weighing more than 3.5 tons. According to him, there are no long queues of trucks in the direction of "Medyka-Sheghini".

Earlier, farmers announced that they would allow no more than one truck per hour.

The spokesman reminded that drivers do not have to be physically present at the checkpoint. Those who have registered in the electronic queue will receive a message on which day and time they can cross the border.

What is known about the resumption of protests by Polish farmers on the border with Ukraine

It is known that the protests resumed in the morning at the "Medyka" checkpoint. The road to the border crossing with Ukraine was blocked there.

According to the organizers of the protest, the rally is taking place due to the non-fulfillment of requirements to maintain the level of the agricultural tax in 2024 at the level of 2023.

Another reason for the protest is the concern of farmers regarding the EU's signing of a free trade agreement with the countries of South America.

Farmers blocked the road, trucks from Ukraine are not allowed to pass on the pedestrian crossing, on the railway viaduct.

Trucks going from Poland to Ukraine will pass only one per hour. Passenger cars, buses, humanitarian aid and military vehicles.

