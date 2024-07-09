Polish TPPs are ready to produce electricity for Ukraine, PM Tusk says
Polish TPPs are ready to produce electricity for Ukraine, PM Tusk says

Office of the President of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Tusk
Polish PM Donald Tusk, following a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said Polish coal-fired thermal power plants are ready to produce electricity for Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Polish coal-fired thermal power plants are ready to produce electricity for Ukraine. They are discussing the possibility of transferring electricity in exchange for cancelling payments for emissions from burning coal.
  • Poland provides Ukraine with a new package of military aid, offering cooperation in strengthening the Ukrainian air defence system and developing a mechanism to shoot down Russian missiles and drones in the direction of Poland.
  • Ukraine's energy security is a priority, so Poland is actively helping to ensure a stable electricity supply to Ukrainian energy facilities before the threat of attacks from the Russian Federation.
  • Cooperation between Poland and Ukraine aims to generate creative ideas for providing Ukraine with energy and strengthening the country's security in the face of modern challenges.
  • The signed agreement between Warsaw and Kyiv includes cooperation and security mechanisms aimed at increasing military readiness and protecting Ukraine's airspace.

Polish TPPs are ready to supply Ukraine with electricity

Tusk noted that Poland is currently investigating the possibility of using coal to produce electricity and transferring it to Ukraine in exchange for cancelling payment for emissions from burning this coal.

The issue of energy is of crucial importance. We are currently working on this in Poland, and our experts are discussing how we can directly help Ukraine's electricity supply before the onset of winter, — emphasised the Prime Minister of Poland.

Tusk noted that currently, all energy facilities in Ukraine are under threat of attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

At the moment, we are working on being able to burn Polish coal, of which we currently have a lot, so as not to pay for its burning, i.e. for emissions, and to direct the electricity produced by Polish power plants from Polish coal for European money through the existing energy bridge to of Ukraine, — explained the head of the Polish government.

According to him, "Of course, this will not solve the problem with electricity in general, but it can at least partially help Ukraine survive this difficult winter."

We will encourage all our partners to search for creative ideas, Tusk promised.

What other help is Poland ready to provide to Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following the meeting with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, noted that Warsaw is ready to provide Ukraine with a new military aid package.

He emphasized that the agreement on security guarantees signed by the countries contains all the details of cooperation between Warsaw and Kyiv.

In particular, Zelenskyy thanked Poland for strengthening the Ukrainian air defence system.

We are especially grateful for special arrangements. This is reflected in the security agreement and provided for by the provision on the development of a mechanism for shooting down Russian missiles and drones fired in the direction of Poland in the airspace of Ukraine. Our teams, together with the military, will work out how quickly we can implement this point, — the president emphasised.

