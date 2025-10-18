"Political horror". The EU is sounding the alarm over a new meeting between Trump and Putin

Politicians from EU countries consider it an insult and "horrific" that US President Donald Trump and illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin have scheduled a meeting in the Hungarian capital, Budapest.
Points of attention
- EU politicians are shocked and alarmed by the planned meeting between Trump and Putin in Budapest, considering it an insult and a horror.
- The meeting could potentially worsen relations and deepen divisions within the EU over Russia's actions, especially in the context of the Russian-Ukrainian war.
- The choice of Budapest as the meeting location is seen as a strategic move that could benefit Russia and Viktor Orban, further complicating the situation for the EU.
The EU is dissatisfied with the upcoming meeting between Trump and Putin
Trump's upcoming meeting with Putin in Budapest puts the heads of EU and NATO institutions "in an awkward and unpleasant position," as Putin and Trump intend to discuss the Russian-Ukrainian war in an EU country, but without the participation of the bloc itself.
The location was carefully chosen because it could benefit Russia by deepening divisions within the EU over Moscow’s actions. It could also do a big favor for Viktor Orban, who faces elections next year, an unnamed European diplomat told the publication.
In public speeches, EU politicians say that a meeting between Trump and Putin would be useful if it helps end Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
On the eve of his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump had a telephone conversation with Putin, after which he announced that he would meet with the Kremlin leader in Budapest "to discuss the possibility of ending this inglorious war between Russia and Ukraine."
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-