Politicians from EU countries consider it an insult and "horrific" that US President Donald Trump and illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin have scheduled a meeting in the Hungarian capital, Budapest.

Trump's upcoming meeting with Putin in Budapest puts the heads of EU and NATO institutions "in an awkward and unpleasant position," as Putin and Trump intend to discuss the Russian-Ukrainian war in an EU country, but without the participation of the bloc itself.

The location was carefully chosen because it could benefit Russia by deepening divisions within the EU over Moscow’s actions. It could also do a big favor for Viktor Orban, who faces elections next year, an unnamed European diplomat told the publication.

In public speeches, EU politicians say that a meeting between Trump and Putin would be useful if it helps end Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

However, in private conversations, several sources have spoken of a "political nightmare" for the EU. Share

On the eve of his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump had a telephone conversation with Putin, after which he announced that he would meet with the Kremlin leader in Budapest "to discuss the possibility of ending this inglorious war between Russia and Ukraine."