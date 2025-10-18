Experts call upcoming meeting between Trump and Putin in Budapest a "slap in the face for the EU"

Analysts note that Putin has not changed his positions on Ukraine, so there is no reason to expect a diplomatic breakthrough.
Points of attention
- The upcoming meeting between Trump and Putin in Budapest is seen as a 'slap in the face' for the EU by experts.
- Analysts express skepticism about the possibility of a diplomatic breakthrough, citing Putin's unchanged positions on Ukraine.
- The Kremlin's use of diplomacy is viewed as a tactic to buy time for its military actions rather than achieve lasting peace.
A slap in the face for the EU and a wake-up call for Ukraine: experts assess the upcoming summit in Budapest
The announced summit between the leaders of Russia and the United States in Budapest will probably not bring peace to Ukraine and will be a repeat of the meeting in Alaska, which ended only with the promised sanctions against Russia being postponed indefinitely.
This is because the Kremlin is using diplomacy not to achieve peace, but only to buy time for its military on the front, DW writes, citing Western analysts.
Claudia Mayor, Senior Vice President for Transatlantic Security Initiatives at the German Marshall Fund, believes that Trump's phone call with Putin, initiated by Moscow, was a reaction to the threat of supplying Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.
She recalled that in August, with a meeting in Alaska, Putin was able to thwart Trump's plans to impose new sanctions against Russia, and peace in Ukraine did not come any closer after that meeting. "Alaska will happen again in Budapest," and Putin will again be able to fool Trump, believes Major. She does not rule out that "the United States will continue to occupy an incomprehensible position — either a mediator, or rather closer to being on Russia's side."
For his part, Professor Gerhard Mangott, a professor at the University of Innsbruck and an expert on Russia, believes that Trump never seriously intended to transfer the missiles to the Ukrainians, but used them as a way to put pressure on Russia and force it to move from its position.
Mangott also believes that Budapest, the capital of the country with the most pro-Russian government in the EU, was chosen as the venue for the new US-Russian summit.
It's like the bad old days, the big powers are trying to settle the issue. (...) At the same time, there will be no Ukraine in Budapest, with which Russia refuses to negotiate at the level of presidents.
