Possible destruction of Crimean Bridge discussed in Ukraine

Ukraine's representative to the UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya, ironically hinted at the destruction of the Crimean Bridge.

Sergey Kislytsya published a picture with different types of bridges, in which the Crimean Bridge is simply absent despite the signature.

2024 list of 6 Main Types of Bridges

•Arch Bridges.

•Cantilever Bridges.

•Cable-Stayed Bridges.

•Suspension Bridges.

•Tied-Arch Bridges.

•Kerch Bridges. pic.twitter.com/WVNP79VAjw — Sergiy Kyslytsya 🇺🇦 (@SergiyKyslytsya) May 1, 2024

Users in the comments suggest that this is a clear hint that one of the main strategic logistics facilities of the occupiers, which connects the peninsula with the Russian mainland, will soon disappear.

Ukrainian army is preparing to destroy the Crimean Bridge

According to the head of the Defence Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, the illegally built Crimean Bridge remains a target of the Ukrainian military.

The head of Ukraine's military intelligence stressed that the Russian occupiers are trying to maintain a strong defence of the bridge, but the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and other Ukrainian specialised agencies are preparing an operation to destroy it.

According to the DIU, this could happen in the first half of 2024.

The Crimean Bridge remains a target. The bridge is heavily guarded and protected. But everyone is working on it, Budanov stressed. Share

By the way, according to senior officials from the US Department of Defence, the Ukrainian military will be able to use long-range ATACMS missiles to strike strategic targets of the Russian criminal army in the occupied Crimea.

It is noted that the use of long-range ATACMS missiles will allow the Ukrainian military to penetrate deeper into the Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine and strike at the supply hubs of the Russian occupation army in the southeast.

ATACMS missile systems will also allow Ukraine to increase pressure on Russia-occupied Crimea.