Possible parameters for ending the war were discussed — Zelenskyy on trilateral meetings in the UAE

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report on the meeting in Abu Dhabi, UAE, where delegations of Ukraine, the United States, and the Russian Federation discussed possible parameters for ending the war.

Zelenskyy assessed the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi

This is the first such format in quite a long time — two-day trilateral meetings. A lot was discussed, and it is important that the conversations were constructive.

The negotiations continued, in particular, with the participation of the military of the three sides. From Ukraine today, there were Rustem Umerov, Kyrylo Budanov, Andriy Hnatov, David Arakhamia, Serhiy Kyslytsia, Vadym Skibitsky. From the American side, there were Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, Dan Driscoll, Alex Hrinkevich, Josh Grunbaum. From the Russian side, there were representatives of military intelligence and their army.

The main focus of the discussions was on the possible parameters for ending the war. I really appreciate that there is an awareness of the need for American monitoring and control over the process of ending the war and maintaining real security. The American side raised the issue of possible formats for approving the parameters for ending the war and the security circumstances necessary for this. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to him, following the meetings, all parties "agreed to report in their capitals on each aspect of the negotiations and coordinate further steps with the leaders."