Possible parameters for ending the war were discussed — Zelenskyy on trilateral meetings in the UAE

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report on the meeting in Abu Dhabi, UAE, where delegations of Ukraine, the United States, and the Russian Federation discussed possible parameters for ending the war.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy engages in trilateral meetings in the UAE with delegations from Ukraine, the United States, and Russia to discuss possible parameters for ending the war in Ukraine.
- The trilateral meeting emphasized the importance of constructive conversations and comprehensive approaches, with military representatives from all three sides participating in the discussions.
- Parties agree to report on negotiations in their respective capitals and coordinate further steps, with a potential next meeting planned for the following week pending willingness to move forward.
- Discussions focused on American monitoring and control over the process of ending the war and maintaining security, as well as possible formats for approving parameters for peace.
- President Zelenskyy appreciates the progress made during the two-day trilateral meetings and expresses readiness for future engagements towards peaceful conflict resolution.
Zelenskyy assessed the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi
This is the first such format in quite a long time — two-day trilateral meetings. A lot was discussed, and it is important that the conversations were constructive.
The negotiations continued, in particular, with the participation of the military of the three sides. From Ukraine today, there were Rustem Umerov, Kyrylo Budanov, Andriy Hnatov, David Arakhamia, Serhiy Kyslytsia, Vadym Skibitsky. From the American side, there were Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, Dan Driscoll, Alex Hrinkevich, Josh Grunbaum. From the Russian side, there were representatives of military intelligence and their army.
According to him, following the meetings, all parties "agreed to report in their capitals on each aspect of the negotiations and coordinate further steps with the leaders."
