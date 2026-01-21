Power has been restored to all critical infrastructure facilities in Kyiv
Power has been restored to all critical infrastructure facilities in Kyiv

The situation in Kyiv — the latest details
At around 3:20 p.m. on January 21, DTEK Kyiv Electric Grids officially confirmed that it had finally managed to restore power supply to all critical infrastructure facilities in the capital of Ukraine after the attack by Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • Energy experts advise residents to use electrical appliances rationally to prevent equipment failure and prolong the availability of electricity.
  • DTEK Kyiv Electric Grids continue repairing the damage caused by the enemy to ensure stable electricity supply in the capital of Ukraine.

The situation in Kyiv — the latest details

Power engineers have restored power supply to all critical infrastructure facilities in Kyiv after the enemy's missile and drone attack on Kyiv on January 20, DTEK said in a statement.

Despite this, as energy experts note, the situation with the electricity supply of the capital of Ukraine still remains difficult.

Emergency power outages continue in Kyiv. Schedules and grouping are not in effect.

Against the backdrop of Russia's destruction of metropolitan generation facilities, the situation in the Dnipro and Desniansky districts remains the most difficult.

DTEK officially confirmed that about 44,000 homes remain without electricity.

Repair work continues continuously to repair the damage caused by the enemy as quickly as possible.

Those who have electricity are asked to use electrical appliances rationally. When the electricity returns to the house, do not turn on all energy-intensive appliances at once. This will reduce the risk of equipment failure and increase the time that electricity is available, — energy experts remind.

