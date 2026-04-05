"Power Plants and Bridges Day". Trump harshly threatened Iran with new bombings

US President Donald Trump has raised the level of threats against Iran, once again calling on the country to open the Strait of Hormuz.
Points of attention
- US President Donald Trump intensifies threats against Iran, hinting at potential bombings targeting power plants and bridges.
- Trump demands Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz and sets a date for the potential attacks, creating a new wave of tension in the region.
Trump sets date for new Iran bombings
He reported this to Truth Social.
This time, he hinted that he would bomb power plants and bridges in Iran on Tuesday, writing that the day would be "power plant day and bridge day."
Recall that US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that he intends to end the war against Iran within two to three weeks. At the same time, he made it clear that he could do this even without opening the Strait of Hormuz, since the US does not depend on it.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-