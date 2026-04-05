"Power Plants and Bridges Day". Trump harshly threatened Iran with new bombings

US President Donald Trump has raised the level of threats against Iran, once again calling on the country to open the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump sets date for new Iran bombings

He reported this to Truth Social.

Note that Trump has repeatedly threatened Iran and set deadlines, but today he decided to express himself in a harsher manner. Share

This time, he hinted that he would bomb power plants and bridges in Iran on Tuesday, writing that the day would be "power plant day and bridge day."

Nothing like this has ever happened before (we are talking about future strikes — ed.). Open this damn (Ormuz — ed.) Strait, you crazy bastards, or you will live in hell — just watch! Praise be to Allah. Donald Trump President of the United States

Trump's post

Recall that US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that he intends to end the war against Iran within two to three weeks. At the same time, he made it clear that he could do this even without opening the Strait of Hormuz, since the US does not depend on it.