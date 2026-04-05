"Power Plants and Bridges Day". Trump harshly threatened Iran with new bombings
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Politics
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"Power Plants and Bridges Day". Trump harshly threatened Iran with new bombings

Donald Trump
Trump
Читати українською

US President Donald Trump has raised the level of threats against Iran, once again calling on the country to open the Strait of Hormuz.

Points of attention

  • US President Donald Trump intensifies threats against Iran, hinting at potential bombings targeting power plants and bridges.
  • Trump demands Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz and sets a date for the potential attacks, creating a new wave of tension in the region.

Trump sets date for new Iran bombings

He reported this to Truth Social.

Note that Trump has repeatedly threatened Iran and set deadlines, but today he decided to express himself in a harsher manner.

This time, he hinted that he would bomb power plants and bridges in Iran on Tuesday, writing that the day would be "power plant day and bridge day."

Nothing like this has ever happened before (we are talking about future strikes — ed.). Open this damn (Ormuz — ed.) Strait, you crazy bastards, or you will live in hell — just watch! Praise be to Allah.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

Trump's post

Recall that US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that he intends to end the war against Iran within two to three weeks. At the same time, he made it clear that he could do this even without opening the Strait of Hormuz, since the US does not depend on it.

At the same time, he contradicts himself in various speeches, calling for Iran to open the strait. For example, yesterday, April 4, he announced on social media that he is again giving Iran 48 hours to open the strait. Otherwise, hell awaits the country.

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