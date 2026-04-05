The self-proclaimed President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, stated that US leader Donald Trump allegedly took into account his recommendations regarding the situation in the Middle East and began to gradually distance himself from the conflict around Iran.

Lukashenko brazenly stated that he was advising Trump

Lukashenko said this during the opening of a new clinic in Minsk. According to him, during previous contacts he advised Washington not to interfere in the confrontation between Israel and Iran.

"The Americans are doing well. They started doing what I advised Trump to do," the Belarusian dictator said. Share

He claims that he called on the US to allow Israel to act independently in its confrontation with Iran and not to get involved in the war in order to avoid losses among the American military.

Lukashenko also said that the rising casualties among Americans had allegedly affected public opinion in the United States. According to him, "two-thirds" of the population do not support participation in the conflict.

Coffins began arriving in America, and society was outraged.

According to Lukashenko, after that, "common sense prevailed," and Trump began to gradually reduce US participation in the escalation. At the same time, he recalled statements about strikes, control over facilities and oil infrastructure, but emphasized that, in his opinion, the US finally "came to its senses in time."