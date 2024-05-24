Europe preparing for war with Russia, Orban says

According to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, all recent events in the international arena can be seen as preparations for Europe's entry into a war with Russia.

Orban is afraid that Europe will have to fight with Russia

The Hungarian leader frankly admitted that he considers the statements about a potential Russian attack on NATO members as a prelude to deeper involvement of the West in the Russia’s war in Ukraine.

What is happening today in Brussels and Washington, perhaps now more in Brussels than in Washington, is a kind of preparation for a possible direct military conflict, we can safely call it: preparations for Europe's entry into the war have begun. Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

Interestingly, the pro-Russian politician still supports the initiative to strengthen the Hungarian army.

According to him, "the existence of armies does not lead to war, their absence leads to it”.

Viktor Orban admitted that his troops need to be improved immediately, because they may be unprepared for the events of the near future.

Hungary's status in NATO may change

On May 24, Viktor Orban announced that official Budapest is currently actively working on creating a new concept that would distinguish Hungary from other NATO members.

Hungary can maintain its membership in NATO in such a way that it does not have to participate in NATO operations outside the Alliance's territory,” he emphasised. Share

Orban also drew attention to the fact that the Hungarian army is currently participating in two NATO missions outside the territory of the bloc — in Iraq and in Kosovo.