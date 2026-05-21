Private PVO. 27 Ukrainian enterprises joined the project
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Ukraine
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Private PVO. 27 Ukrainian enterprises joined the project

private air defense
Читати українською
Source:  RBC Ukraine

In Ukraine, 27 companies have joined the pilot private air defense project. Two of them are already performing combat missions and have destroyed about 20 Russian drones.

Points of attention

  • 27 Ukrainian enterprises have joined the pilot private air defense project in Ukraine, with two companies already executing successful combat missions by destroying about 20 Russian drones.
  • The participation of various enterprises from different regions showcases the widespread support for the project and its potential to strengthen Ukraine's air defense capabilities.

Fedorov published data on Ukraine's private air defense

Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov stated this during a meeting with journalists.

Currently, 27 enterprises of various forms of ownership from many parts of Ukraine have already joined the pilot project. The project has no geographical restrictions. In particular, these are Kharkiv, Odesa, Kyiv, Zaporizhia, Poltava, Transcarpathia and other regions.

Mykhailo Fedorov

Mykhailo Fedorov

Minister of Defense of Ukraine

According to him, the Ministry of Defense granted them the status of authorized to perform air defense tasks.

Then they reached a joint decision with the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and began organizing their own air defense groups.

Currently, these enterprises are at various stages of readiness to perform combat missions. In particular, this includes training group members, purchasing weapons (drone interceptors, electronic warfare systems, radars, automated turrets, etc.), and receiving weapons from the Ukrainian Armed Forces (machine guns, explosives).

The Minister noted that the total number of companies applying to participate in the pilot project is growing every week. There is great business interest in this project, which provides an additional opportunity to protect personnel and production facilities.

Today we can say that the air defense groups of the two enterprises have begun to fully perform combat missions in clear coordination with the air command of the Air Force.

These are groups in the Kharkiv and Odessa regions that have already destroyed about 20 enemy Shahed and reconnaissance drones.

There is also a confirmed military shooting down of a Shahed jet in the Kharkiv region.

In the near future, several more air defense groups of enterprises will be on combat duty.

At the same time, the head of the Ministry of Defense noted that the use of any weapons by the enterprise's air defense groups is subject to mandatory approval by the Air Force Command.

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