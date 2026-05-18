Ukraine urgently needs its own anti-ballistic missiles and strengthening of air defense — Zelenskyy
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Ukraine
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Ukraine urgently needs its own anti-ballistic missiles and strengthening of air defense — Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Читати українською

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the massive attacks by the Russian Federation on peaceful Ukrainian cities on the night of May 18. Thus, the head of state noted that Ukraine needs its own anti-ballistic missiles right now.

Points of attention

  • President Zelenskyy highlights the urgent need for Ukraine to have its own anti-ballistic missiles and reinforce air defense systems for protection against aggressors.
  • The recent Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities on May 18 caused severe damage and casualties, emphasizing the critical necessity for enhanced defense mechanisms.

Ukraine needs its own anti-ballistic missiles — Zelenskyy

The President outlined the terrible consequences of today's Russian strikes on Ukraine.

The Russian attack on the Dnieper and the region lasted for more than 6 hours at night. A high-rise building was damaged by a missile strike, and there is significant destruction of other civilian infrastructure. The energy sector and residential buildings in the region were under attack. Drones were hit in Odessa, and one of the drones hit a ship belonging to China. The Russians could not help but know which ship was at sea. In total, there was destruction in eight regions, and as of now, dozens of people are known to have been injured across the country, including children.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Zelensky noted that in total, the Russians used 524 attack drones and 22 missiles of various types — ballistic and cruise — in this strike.

Anxiety continues in many border and frontline communities, but wherever the security situation allows, our services are working.

Zelensky noted that Russia relies on ballistics to strike people, and that is why Europe must do everything possible to ensure reliable protection against this.

Europe must have its own anti-ballistic systems and be self-sufficient against these threats. We repeat again: we need our own anti-ballistics and strengthening of Ukrainian air defense now. This week is about working with partners to strengthen the protection of lives. Thank you to everyone who is already working on this together with Ukraine.

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