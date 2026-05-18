Ukraine urgently needs its own anti-ballistic missiles and strengthening of air defense — Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the massive attacks by the Russian Federation on peaceful Ukrainian cities on the night of May 18. Thus, the head of state noted that Ukraine needs its own anti-ballistic missiles right now.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy highlights the urgent need for Ukraine to have its own anti-ballistic missiles and reinforce air defense systems for protection against aggressors.
- The recent Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities on May 18 caused severe damage and casualties, emphasizing the critical necessity for enhanced defense mechanisms.
Ukraine needs its own anti-ballistic missiles — Zelenskyy
The President outlined the terrible consequences of today's Russian strikes on Ukraine.
Zelensky noted that in total, the Russians used 524 attack drones and 22 missiles of various types — ballistic and cruise — in this strike.
Zelensky noted that Russia relies on ballistics to strike people, and that is why Europe must do everything possible to ensure reliable protection against this.
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- Додати до обраного
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