The war is quite predictably returning to Russia — Zelenskyy on long-range strikes by the AFU

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted this in an evening video address.

Today, the Defense Forces of Ukraine, our Security Service of Ukraine, and our intelligence have worked on a very large scale in the Moscow region. A good wave of our deep strikes — we provide Ukraine with this opportunity. The distance to the targets this time is more than 500 kilometers, which is also significant because the Moscow region is the most saturated with Russian air defense assets. They protect their area of power the most. But Ukrainian long-range steps are already overcoming this.

As I said yesterday, the Russians need to think about their refineries, their oil facilities, their enterprises, and not about how to disrupt the lives of other peoples — in Ukraine, or in Moldova, or in any other neighboring country. Also, our Defense Forces worked during this day at facilities in the temporarily occupied territory, in particular in Crimea.

Zelensky noted that Ukrainian long-range capability is something that significantly changes the situation and the overall perception of the Russian war in the world.

Many partners are now giving signals that they see what is happening and how everything has changed, both in the mood towards this war and in the reach of Russian goals on Russian territory. The war is quite predictably returning to the "home harbor", and this is a clear signal that it is not worth getting involved with Ukraine and waging an unjust war of aggression against another people — precisely against the people.