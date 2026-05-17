The war is quite predictably returning to Russia — Zelenskyy on long-range strikes by the AFU

Ukraine's far-reaching actions significantly change the situation and the overall perception of the Russian war in the world. The war is returning to Russia's "native harbor."
Points of attention
- Ukraine's long-range strikes are bringing the war back to Russia, challenging the perception and strategy of the conflict.
- President Zelenskyy warns Russia against aggression and emphasizes the need to protect their own facilities.
Ukrainian Armed Forces strikes bring war back to Russia — Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted this in an evening video address.
Zelensky noted that Ukrainian long-range capability is something that significantly changes the situation and the overall perception of the Russian war in the world.
Many partners are now giving signals that they see what is happening and how everything has changed, both in the mood towards this war and in the reach of Russian goals on Russian territory. The war is quite predictably returning to the "home harbor", and this is a clear signal that it is not worth getting involved with Ukraine and waging an unjust war of aggression against another people — precisely against the people.
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-