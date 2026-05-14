Russia will receive a fair response for all strikes on Ukraine — Zelenskyy
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Ukraine
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Russia will receive a fair response for all strikes on Ukraine — Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Читати українською

As of now, five people have been killed in Kyiv due to the nighttime Russian attack. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed condolences to the families and friends of the victims of Russian aggression.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy vows a fair response to nighttime Russian attacks on Ukraine.
  • Casualties and damages reported in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and other regions as a result of Russian aggression.
  • Importance of global sanctions against Russia for its terrorist actions and responsibility for the war.

Zelenskyy announced strikes on Russia in response to terror of peaceful Ukraine

Zelenskyy reported that about 40 people were injured today in the capital.

Seven more people were injured in the Kyiv region. There are already 28 victims in Kharkiv. Two people were injured in the Odessa region. In total, 180 objects were damaged across the country, and more than 50 of them were ordinary residential buildings.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President

Today, during a humanitarian mission in Kherson, the Russians twice attacked a vehicle of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs with FPV drones, and the Russians could not help but know which vehicle they were attacking.

The head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and eight other staff members were in the car. Fortunately, no one was injured. The mission representatives were evacuated.

However, a significant number of missiles and drones were shot down during these attacks. The overall kill rate is over 93%.

Of course, it needs to be higher. And, of course, the most difficult thing is to defend against ballistics. Thank you to everyone who helps us with this. There will be a fair response to all these strikes. And we need to put pressure on Moscow so that they feel the consequences of their terror there. It is important that there are world sanctions against Russia. Russia's responsibility for the war and our sanctions pressure must work one hundred percent. And it is also very important that the world does not remain silent about this terror and is with Ukraine.

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