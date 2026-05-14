Russia will receive a fair response for all strikes on Ukraine — Zelenskyy

As of now, five people have been killed in Kyiv due to the nighttime Russian attack. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed condolences to the families and friends of the victims of Russian aggression.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian President Zelenskyy vows a fair response to nighttime Russian attacks on Ukraine.
- Casualties and damages reported in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and other regions as a result of Russian aggression.
- Importance of global sanctions against Russia for its terrorist actions and responsibility for the war.
Zelenskyy announced strikes on Russia in response to terror of peaceful Ukraine
Zelenskyy reported that about 40 people were injured today in the capital.
Today, during a humanitarian mission in Kherson, the Russians twice attacked a vehicle of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs with FPV drones, and the Russians could not help but know which vehicle they were attacking.
The head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and eight other staff members were in the car. Fortunately, no one was injured. The mission representatives were evacuated.
However, a significant number of missiles and drones were shot down during these attacks. The overall kill rate is over 93%.
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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