As of now, five people have been killed in Kyiv due to the nighttime Russian attack. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed condolences to the families and friends of the victims of Russian aggression.

Zelenskyy announced strikes on Russia in response to terror of peaceful Ukraine

Zelenskyy reported that about 40 people were injured today in the capital.

Seven more people were injured in the Kyiv region. There are already 28 victims in Kharkiv. Two people were injured in the Odessa region. In total, 180 objects were damaged across the country, and more than 50 of them were ordinary residential buildings. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President

Today, during a humanitarian mission in Kherson, the Russians twice attacked a vehicle of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs with FPV drones, and the Russians could not help but know which vehicle they were attacking.

The head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and eight other staff members were in the car. Fortunately, no one was injured. The mission representatives were evacuated.

However, a significant number of missiles and drones were shot down during these attacks. The overall kill rate is over 93%.