Russia may launch missiles at Ukraine after all the waves of drones — Zelenskyy
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Ukraine
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Russia may launch missiles at Ukraine after all the waves of drones — Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Rivne
Читати українською

The President of Ukraine responded to one of the most massive Russian drone attacks on Ukraine, which took place on the afternoon of May 13.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine faces the threat of missile strikes from Russia following extensive drone attacks, resulting in injuries and tragic civilian casualties.
  • President Zelenskyy highlights the timing of the attacks amid geopolitical tensions, suggesting Russia's intention to create chaos and divert attention during high-profile international visits.

Russia may launch missiles at Ukraine after today's drone attacks — Zelenskyy

The President noted that it is certainly no coincidence that one of the longest-running massive Russian attacks against Ukraine came at the same time as the President of the United States arrived on a visit to China — a visit that is highly anticipated.

At this difficult geopolitical moment, Russia is clearly trying to spoil the general political background and draw attention to its evil — trying at the expense of Ukrainian lives and Ukrainian infrastructure.

All day today, the Russians have been launching waves of "shaheeds" against our regions, and in particular, specifically targeting the regions closest to the borders of NATO countries.

There have already been hits in Transcarpathia, Lviv, Volyn, also in Frankivsk, Rivne regions. Unfortunately, there are hits in many other of our regions: Vinnytsia, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipro, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhia, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odessa, Sumy, Cherkasy, Kharkiv, Kherson.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

As of now, dozens of people are reported injured, including children. Unfortunately, six people have died.

My condolences to the family and friends. Since the beginning of the day, there have been at least 800 Russian drones, and the attack continues, with more drones flying into our country's airspace.

According to intelligence, after all the waves of drones, missile launches against Ukraine are also quite possible.

Our soldiers are defending Ukraine, but Russia's obvious goal is to overload the air defenses and cause as much grief and pain as possible these very days. It is important that the world does not remain silent about this. It is important that the true Russian intentions are obvious to leaders and countries. It is important to put real pressure on the Russian aggressor so that this terror stops. All services are now involved to eliminate the consequences of the hits. Please pay attention to the air alert. Grateful to each of the partners who are with Ukraine!

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