Russia may launch missiles at Ukraine after all the waves of drones — Zelenskyy

The President of Ukraine responded to one of the most massive Russian drone attacks on Ukraine, which took place on the afternoon of May 13.

Russia may launch missiles at Ukraine after today's drone attacks — Zelenskyy

The President noted that it is certainly no coincidence that one of the longest-running massive Russian attacks against Ukraine came at the same time as the President of the United States arrived on a visit to China — a visit that is highly anticipated.

At this difficult geopolitical moment, Russia is clearly trying to spoil the general political background and draw attention to its evil — trying at the expense of Ukrainian lives and Ukrainian infrastructure. Share

All day today, the Russians have been launching waves of "shaheeds" against our regions, and in particular, specifically targeting the regions closest to the borders of NATO countries.

There have already been hits in Transcarpathia, Lviv, Volyn, also in Frankivsk, Rivne regions. Unfortunately, there are hits in many other of our regions: Vinnytsia, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipro, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhia, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odessa, Sumy, Cherkasy, Kharkiv, Kherson. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

As of now, dozens of people are reported injured, including children. Unfortunately, six people have died.

My condolences to the family and friends. Since the beginning of the day, there have been at least 800 Russian drones, and the attack continues, with more drones flying into our country's airspace.

According to intelligence, after all the waves of drones, missile launches against Ukraine are also quite possible.