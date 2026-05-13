Russian drone attack on Rivne region — number of victims has increased

In the Rivne region, three people died as a result of a massive enemy attack on May 13, and it is also reported that the number of injured has increased to six.

Russian martyrs killed 3 people in Rivne region

This is reported by the regional police.

Currently, three people are known to have died and six injured.

As noted, it is preliminary known that civilian infrastructure was hit, in particular a residential building. Houses and cars were damaged in the region.

Police investigative teams, bomb disposal squads, and rescuers are working at the sites of enemy strikes. SBU and police officers are documenting the consequences of the war crime. Share

The drone attack on the Rivne region continues. The population is urged to stay in safe places.