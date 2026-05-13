Massive Russian attack on Ukraine — 2 people killed in Rivne region
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Ukraine
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Massive Russian attack on Ukraine — 2 people killed in Rivne region

Consequences of Russia's attack on Ukraine on May 13
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

During May 13, Russian invaders continue to massively attack Ukrainian cities and villages with strike drones. In the Rivne region, a residential building was hit: 2 civilians were killed and 4 more were injured. Injuries are also reported in the Odessa region.

Points of attention

  • Residents are advised on compensation options and eRecovery programs as details on the damages and response efforts are being finalized.
  • Stay updated on the developments and air raid alerts to ensure safety in the wake of the sustained Russian air strikes targeting critical infrastructure and civilians in Ukraine.

Consequences of Russia's attack on Ukraine on May 13

The head of the Rivne Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Koval, made an official statement on this matter.

According to him, the air attack by Russian invaders on the region is still ongoing.

Koval confirmed that civilian infrastructure was hit, including a residential building.

According to preliminary information, 2 people were killed and 4 were injured. The enemy continues to attack the area. Therefore, stay in cover.

Oleksandr Koval

Oleksandr Koval

Head of the Rivne Regional State Administration

In addition, two local residents were reported injured as a result of the enemy attack on Odessa.

They have already been taken to a medical facility — the victims are receiving all the necessary assistance.

Emergency and city services are on site. An operational headquarters has been deployed.

Over 200 windows were previously damaged. District administration employees are advising residents on receiving compensation from the city budget and under the eRecovery program. Details are being finalized.

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