The Commander of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brovdy, drew attention to the fact that Russia did not want to continue even a partial regime of silence, so the UAS soldiers began to again destroy military targets on the territory of the aggressor country and the TOT.

Magyar and SBS begin a new season of “hunting” for Russian targets

The parades are over. FIRE! The Taman Naftogaz terminal and the Astrakhan GPP on the night of May 13th were well lit by the fire of the Freedom-loving Ukrainian Bird. Robert "Magyar" Brody Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine

Magyar draws attention to the fact that the Astrakhan gas processing plant is one of the largest gas chemical complexes in the world. Moreover, it is a key producer of sulfur for explosives and provides more than 2/3 of Russian production for the needs of the military-industrial complex.

What is important to understand is that the plant's capacity reaches 12 billion cubic meters of gas annually.

The SBS soldiers also attacked the oil terminal "Tamanneftegaz" (NP VOLNA, Krasnodar Krai, Russian Federation) — a complex of a LNG (liquefied hydrocarbon gas) transshipment terminal and an oil terminal with a total capacity of 19.9 million tons per year.