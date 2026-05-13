"Parades are over. FIRE!". Magyar started a new "bavovna" season in Russia
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Ukraine
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"Parades are over. FIRE!". Magyar started a new "bavovna" season in Russia

Forces of unmanned systems
Magyar and SBS begin a new season of “hunting” for Russian targets
Читати українською

The Commander of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brovdy, drew attention to the fact that Russia did not want to continue even a partial regime of silence, so the UAS soldiers began to again destroy military targets on the territory of the aggressor country and the TOT.

Points of attention

  • The SBS soldiers participated in the attacks, demonstrating the strategic capabilities of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces in conducting precision strikes on high-value targets.
  • The ongoing conflict highlights the escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia, with the resumption of hostilities leading to targeted strikes on critical infrastructure.

Magyar and SBS begin a new season of “hunting” for Russian targets

The parades are over. FIRE! The Taman Naftogaz terminal and the Astrakhan GPP on the night of May 13th were well lit by the fire of the Freedom-loving Ukrainian Bird.

Robert "Magyar" Brody

Robert "Magyar" Brody

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine

Magyar draws attention to the fact that the Astrakhan gas processing plant is one of the largest gas chemical complexes in the world. Moreover, it is a key producer of sulfur for explosives and provides more than 2/3 of Russian production for the needs of the military-industrial complex.

What is important to understand is that the plant's capacity reaches 12 billion cubic meters of gas annually.

The SBS soldiers also attacked the oil terminal "Tamanneftegaz" (NP VOLNA, Krasnodar Krai, Russian Federation) — a complex of a LNG (liquefied hydrocarbon gas) transshipment terminal and an oil terminal with a total capacity of 19.9 million tons per year.

Astrakhan ISTAR: burning tanks with gas condensate distillate, lump sulfur warehouses, oil products warehouse along with overpasses, at least one of the processing units was hit. The Astrakhan GPP was politely lit by the Ptakhi 1 ots SBS together with another SOU deep-attack unit, — reports Madyar.

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