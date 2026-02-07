A person died in the Rivne region as a result of a morning attack by the Russia
A person died in the Rivne region as a result of a morning attack by the Russia

Rivne region
Source:  Rivne Regional State Administration

A man was killed in a missile and drone attack in the Rivne region on February 7. Two people were also injured and critical infrastructure and residential buildings were destroyed.

Points of attention

  • The Rivne region became the scene of a Russian missile and drone attack, which resulted in the death of a person and damage to infrastructure.
  • Unfortunately, a man was killed and two more people were injured as a result of a missile and drone attack on the Rivne region.
  • The injuries and damage to the victims from the attack led to power outages and possible water supply problems in the area.

A person died during the Russian attack on the Rivne region

This was reported by the head of the Rivne OVA, Oleksandr Koval.

Unfortunately, a man died as a result of the morning attack on the Rivne region.

In the Rivne region, two people were also injured as a result of an air attack, and critical infrastructure and residential buildings were damaged.

Rivne region has been subjected to an enemy air attack. We have damage to residential buildings and critical infrastructure. According to preliminary information, two people were injured.

According to him, there is currently a power outage in the region, and there may be problems with water supply. Other life support services are operating normally.

