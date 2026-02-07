A person died in the Rivne region as a result of a morning attack by the Russia

A man was killed in a missile and drone attack in the Rivne region on February 7. Two people were also injured and critical infrastructure and residential buildings were destroyed.

This was reported by the head of the Rivne OVA, Oleksandr Koval.

Rivne region has been subjected to an enemy air attack. We have damage to residential buildings and critical infrastructure. According to preliminary information, two people were injured.

According to him, there is currently a power outage in the region, and there may be problems with water supply. Other life support services are operating normally.