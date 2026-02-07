A person died in the Rivne region as a result of a morning attack by the Russia

A man was killed in a missile and drone attack in the Rivne region on February 7. Two people were also injured and critical infrastructure and residential buildings were destroyed.
A person died during the Russian attack on the Rivne region
This was reported by the head of the Rivne OVA, Oleksandr Koval.
Unfortunately, a man died as a result of the morning attack on the Rivne region.
In the Rivne region, two people were also injured as a result of an air attack, and critical infrastructure and residential buildings were damaged.
According to him, there is currently a power outage in the region, and there may be problems with water supply. Other life support services are operating normally.
