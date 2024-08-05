Propaganda of the Russian's war against Ukraine. Putin's party massively nominates "heroes of the SVO" for the elections

The pro-Putin party "United Russia" has decided to recruit new "cannon fodder" for the war against Ukraine. For this purpose, candidates who were participants in the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine are sent to the elections at various levels.

The Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security Council revealed the intentions of Putin's party.

ru-propaganda is spreading the message that the pro-government party "United Russia" has decided to nominate 380 participants in the war against Ukraine at various levels. Political scientists and bloggers loyal to the Kremlin joined the PR of this decision, who claim that in this way a "new elite" is being formed in the Russian Federation. Share

By nominating the so-called "heroes of the SVO" to the elections, the authorities of the Russian Federation are trying to realize the following goals:

Propaganda of Russia's war against Ukraine and heroization of its participants;

Advocating for enlistment in the Russian army by creating the illusion that the state cares about war veterans and gives veterans career opportunities;

Political mobilization of the patriotic electorate and increased control of Putin's party in the regions of the Russian Federation.

Despite creating a picture of how the Kremlin "gives way to new people in power", in reality the Putin regime only wants to use them to improve its position in the elections and to recruit as much "cannon fodder" as possible to the army.

Rospropagandists spread a fake about the mobilization of women in Ukraine

On August 1, Russian propagandists launched disinformation about the mass conscription of women in Ukraine.

The TG channel "Bloknot Propagandist" distributed photos of women in military uniform at a military training ground, and added the following comment:

Mass training of women for military operations has begun at Ukrainian training grounds. Zelensky lied when he said that there would be no women at the front. However, as always.

CPD denied this fake Russian propaganda.