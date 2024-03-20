Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) warn that currently Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin is actively building a coalition of countries seeking to oppose Western powers led by the United States.

What is known about Putin's creation of a coalition against the United States and its allies

It is noted that the Kremlin's key efforts in creating a coalition of states to oppose the collective West led by the USA are the deepening of bilateral relations with China, North Korea, and Iran.

ISW analysts draw attention to the fact that on March 19, Andrei Rudenko, the Deputy Foreign Minister of the aggressor country, met with Liu Xiaomin, the Special Representative of the People's Republic of China, to discuss the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

In particular, during the meeting, accusations were made against the USA and its allies for allegedly creating a threat of conflict in Northeast Asia.

How Russia is mobilising allies to confront the US and its partners

At the same time, as analysts note, the Kremlin seeks to strengthen relations with the DPRK.

Pyongyang is currently transferring ballistic missiles and artillery shells to Moscow in exchange for alleged technological cooperation and other unspecified support.

At the same time, Russian Ambassador to China Ihor Morgulov met with the head of the Chinese news agency Xinhua Fu Hua, to discuss bilateral cooperation in the media sphere.

On March 19, Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi spoke with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to discuss bilateral cooperation.

Given the current events in Armenia and Azerbaijan, Raisi confirmed his readiness to help Russia stabilise the South Caucasus region.

Russia's desire to strengthen political and diplomatic bilateral relations with Beijing, as well as to use bilateral relations with Iran and North Korea for military advantage, is the type of "block thinking" that Liu and Rudenko accused the United States and its allies of, analysts emphasise. Share

The Kremlin is using the war against Ukraine to maintain bilateral relations and create a coalition of states to "balance the West," which has long been a central aspect of Russian foreign policy.