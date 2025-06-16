Putin and Xi Jinping are covered in a wave of panic — what is happening?

The Telegraph has received reports that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his Chinese ally Xi Jinping are panicking over the rapid and unexpected developments in the Middle East, with each furious that Iran is in a sorry state.

Putin and Xi shocked by recent events

What is important to understand is that official Moscow and Beijing publicly supported Iran and condemned Israel for carrying out the attacks.

It's no secret that many Tehran officials have died amid recent events.

Moreover, the IDF's strikes hit Iran's defense systems, military facilities, and uranium enrichment facilities, causing serious damage.

If Iran is severely weakened, Russia and China will lose a key partner who shares their interest in countering what they see as US hegemony in the region. For Russia, it would be a lost opportunity to try to reassert its dominance in the Middle East after the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s dictatorial regime in Syria. Share

According to insiders, Putin and Xi are not only panicking, but also feeling burdened, as their alliance with Iran is increasingly becoming a burden.

The Russian dictator is also concerned about what will happen next with the supply of Iranian drones.

Experts point out that the Shahed production plants in Russia are capable of producing them independently, without Iranian support, up to 2,700 units per month.