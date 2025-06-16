"Hit Putin where it hurts the most." Ukraine publicly appealed to the G7
Andriy Sybiga
The G7 summit will be held in Canada on June 17. Against this backdrop, official Kyiv has called on its G7 allies to eventually tighten energy sanctions against the aggressor country, Russia. First of all, it is about lowering the price ceiling for Russian oil to $30.

The statement on this occasion was made by the Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiga.

He drew the attention of the international community to the barbaric attack that Russia carried out on the energy infrastructure of Kremenchuk, which is part of a Russian campaign to bomb Ukrainian civilian energy infrastructure.

The minister warned that Putin plans to attack the Ukrainian energy system while the world's attention is focused on the Middle East.

This is especially cynical given Putin’s constant attempts to mimic a constructive attitude toward U.S. peace efforts, when in reality he is demonstrating complete disregard for them by intensifying his terror against Ukraine.

According to the head of Ukrainian diplomacy, the strategy of Kyiv's allies should be to deal a powerful blow to the Russian energy sector with devastating sanctions.

"A cap on oil at $30, new restrictions on the "shadow fleet" and its captains, other energy sanctions. Hitting Putin where it hurts most will help, not hinder, the peace process," Sibiga added.

