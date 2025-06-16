"Hit Putin where it hurts the most." Ukraine publicly appealed to the G7

The G7 summit will be held in Canada on June 17. Against this backdrop, official Kyiv has called on its G7 allies to eventually tighten energy sanctions against the aggressor country, Russia. First of all, it is about lowering the price ceiling for Russian oil to $30.
Points of attention
- The call for decisive action comes amidst concerns over Russia's ongoing attacks on Ukrainian energy systems, signaling the need for immediate intervention.
- Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs stresses the importance of hitting Russia where it hurts the most to effectively address the escalating tensions in the region.
Ukraine calls on G7 to take decisive action
The statement on this occasion was made by the Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiga.
He drew the attention of the international community to the barbaric attack that Russia carried out on the energy infrastructure of Kremenchuk, which is part of a Russian campaign to bomb Ukrainian civilian energy infrastructure.
The minister warned that Putin plans to attack the Ukrainian energy system while the world's attention is focused on the Middle East.
According to the head of Ukrainian diplomacy, the strategy of Kyiv's allies should be to deal a powerful blow to the Russian energy sector with devastating sanctions.
