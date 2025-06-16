The Hungarian opposition is shocked by a new provocation by a confidant of Hungarian leader Viktor Orban. Politician Alexandra Szentkirai has published a video in which she cynically lies that Ukraine's accession to the EU threatens the spread of human organ smuggling.
- The scandal highlights the ethical and legal implications of using false narratives to create fear and incite public unrest, especially in the context of international relations.
- The incident raises concerns about the influence of propaganda and misinformation in shaping political discourse and fostering division within communities.
Orban's team is again at the epicenter of the scandal
Alexandra Szentkirai published a short video on social media, where, against the backdrop of a tied-up man in the trunk, she talks about the growing threat of organ trafficking, human trafficking, and drug trafficking in the event of Ukraine's accession to the EU.
What is important to understand is that the "man in the trunk" is an employee of the office of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
The well-known Hungarian opposition politician Ferenc Gelencser immediately reacted to such a shameless lie.
According to the latter, he is not going to remain silent, so he will contact the police about Szentkirai's crime.
The oppositionist recalled that the deliberate dissemination of false facts that may disturb public peace is a criminal offense.
It is worth noting that Szentkirai was the spokesperson for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in 2020-2024.
