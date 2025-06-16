Hungary engulfed in a loud scandal over an anti-Ukrainian video

The Hungarian opposition is shocked by a new provocation by a confidant of Hungarian leader Viktor Orban. Politician Alexandra Szentkirai has published a video in which she cynically lies that Ukraine's accession to the EU threatens the spread of human organ smuggling.

Orban's team is again at the epicenter of the scandal

Alexandra Szentkirai published a short video on social media, where, against the backdrop of a tied-up man in the trunk, she talks about the growing threat of organ trafficking, human trafficking, and drug trafficking in the event of Ukraine's accession to the EU.

What is important to understand is that the "man in the trunk" is an employee of the office of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The well-known Hungarian opposition politician Ferenc Gelencser immediately reacted to such a shameless lie.

According to the latter, he is not going to remain silent, so he will contact the police about Szentkirai's crime.

The oppositionist recalled that the deliberate dissemination of false facts that may disturb public peace is a criminal offense.

How can someone be so stupid as to baselessly attack a country where Hungarians live? — Ferenc Gelenčer was publicly outraged. Share

It is worth noting that Szentkirai was the spokesperson for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in 2020-2024.