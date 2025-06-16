The far-right Austrian Freedom Party has raised a wave of panic over the first official visit to the country by Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on June 16. Against this background, the far-right is scaring Austrians with a “threat of neutrality” and is also demanding a report from the authorities on the preparation of this visit.

What is known about the mood in Austria?

According to representatives of the Austrian Freedom Party, they have already formed an urgent request to the government with the title "Austria's neutrality under threat — the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on June 16, 2025."

Moreover, the speaker of the political force, Susanne Fürst, unexpectedly for everyone, began to claim that Chancellor Christian Stocker should "bear responsibility" for the Ukrainian leader's visit.

Party members say they want to hear explanations about how the visit was prepared, who was involved, and what financial costs are expected.

What is important to understand is that the Austrian far-right raised a public outcry over Zelensky's visit immediately after the first reports that it might take place.

Rumors have also recently begun to spread that Austria intends to offer Vienna as a venue for negotiations to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.